'Exceptional' home nestled in an acre of grounds is for sale for £1.2m

A detached four-bedroom home nestled in an acre of grounds has come up for sale on a prestigious village road.

The property, situated on Long Road in Framingham Earl, is for sale with city estate agent Pymm & Co, who has just teamed up with NCFC alumni Darren Eadie, and describe it as an "exceptional" home.

The property overlooks its one-acre gardens and woodland - Credit: Pymm & Co

It has been greatly improved and extended by its current owners and now offers an impressive open-plan living space, featuring a part-vaulted ceiling and a fully double-glazed gable end which overlooks the rear garden and its woodland.

The rest of the accommodation is also very well-presented, and includes a spacious entrance porch, hallway and modern kitchen/breakfast room.

There is also a garden room, two ground-floor bedrooms and a home office, which could be used as a further bedroom.

The open-plan living space - Credit: Pymm & Co

The kitchen area - Credit: Pymm & Co

The master bedroom, also on the ground floor, has its own en suite, while the remaining bedrooms are served by a family bathroom and a separate cloakroom.

On the first floor there is a further bedroom with its own dressing room and cloakroom.



Externally the property is set well back from the road and is approached by a gravel driveway, which provides ample parking for multiple vehicles.

The current owners have done a lot of work to the property, revamping it to make it more modern - Credit: Pymm & Co

The garden extends to around an acre and includes a patio terrace - Credit: Pymm & Co

The rear garden includes a private terrace and a lawn, as well as mature woodland, a firepit and a seating area.

There's also a hardstanding area with provisions to create a detached home office, subject to planning.



For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

Long Road, Framingham Earl

Guide price: £1,200,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 305805

www.pymmand.co.uk

