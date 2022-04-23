'Exceptional' home nestled in an acre of grounds is for sale for £1.2m
- Credit: Pymm & Co
A detached four-bedroom home nestled in an acre of grounds has come up for sale on a prestigious village road.
The property, situated on Long Road in Framingham Earl, is for sale with city estate agent Pymm & Co, who has just teamed up with NCFC alumni Darren Eadie, and describe it as an "exceptional" home.
It has been greatly improved and extended by its current owners and now offers an impressive open-plan living space, featuring a part-vaulted ceiling and a fully double-glazed gable end which overlooks the rear garden and its woodland.
The rest of the accommodation is also very well-presented, and includes a spacious entrance porch, hallway and modern kitchen/breakfast room.
There is also a garden room, two ground-floor bedrooms and a home office, which could be used as a further bedroom.
The master bedroom, also on the ground floor, has its own en suite, while the remaining bedrooms are served by a family bathroom and a separate cloakroom.
On the first floor there is a further bedroom with its own dressing room and cloakroom.
Externally the property is set well back from the road and is approached by a gravel driveway, which provides ample parking for multiple vehicles.
The rear garden includes a private terrace and a lawn, as well as mature woodland, a firepit and a seating area.
Most Read
- 1 The garden centre near Norwich locals are flocking to for afternoon tea
- 2 'Like a prison' - School could be made to tear down new fence
- 3 Mother of 'loving cheeky boy' hits out at antivaxxers who hijacked his death
- 4 Tragic death of paramedic prompts family to call for better support
- 5 When will Norfolk residents receive £150 council tax rebate?
- 6 Car dealership closes ahead of anticipated supermarket move
- 7 Norfolk's 'care hotel' to close after three months
- 8 A11 crash: Person taken to hospital after being trapped in a car
- 9 Emergency services dealing with incident in city
- 10 Boy, 13, admits raping girl after watching porn
There's also a hardstanding area with provisions to create a detached home office, subject to planning.
For more information, contact Pymm & Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Long Road, Framingham Earl
Guide price: £1,200,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 305805
www.pymmand.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.