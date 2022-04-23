News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Exceptional' home nestled in an acre of grounds is for sale for £1.2m

Rebecca MacNaughton

April 23, 2022
Beautiful vaulted living space at a £1.2m property for sale off Long Road, Framingham Earl

The vaulted living space - Credit: Pymm & Co

A detached four-bedroom home nestled in an acre of grounds has come up for sale on a prestigious village road.

The property, situated on Long Road in Framingham Earl, is for sale with city estate agent Pymm & Co, who has just teamed up with NCFC alumni Darren Eadie, and describe it as an "exceptional" home. 

Gardens and woodland surrounding a £1.2m home for sale off Long Road, Framingham Earl

The property overlooks its one-acre gardens and woodland - Credit: Pymm & Co

It has been greatly improved and extended by its current owners and now offers an impressive open-plan living space, featuring a part-vaulted ceiling and a fully double-glazed gable end which overlooks the rear garden and its woodland.

The rest of the accommodation is also very well-presented, and includes a spacious entrance porch, hallway and modern kitchen/breakfast room.

There is also a garden room, two ground-floor bedrooms and a home office, which could be used as a further bedroom.

Large open-plan living space in a 4-bed family home for sale off Long Road, Framingham Earl, for £1.2m

The open-plan living space - Credit: Pymm & Co

Modern kitchen area with a breakfast bar in a 4-bed home for sale for £1.2m in Framingham Earl, Norfolk

The kitchen area - Credit: Pymm & Co

The master bedroom, also on the ground floor, has its own en suite, while the remaining bedrooms are served by a family bathroom and a separate cloakroom.

On the first floor there is a further bedroom with its own dressing room and cloakroom.

Externally the property is set well back from the road and is approached by a gravel driveway, which provides ample parking for multiple vehicles.

Contemporary white bathroom in a 4-bed house for sale for £1.2m off Long Road, Framingham Earl

The current owners have done a lot of work to the property, revamping it to make it more modern - Credit: Pymm & Co

Patio terrace outside a 4-bed detached home for sale off Long Road, Framingham Earl, for £1.2m

The garden extends to around an acre and includes a patio terrace - Credit: Pymm & Co

The rear garden includes a private terrace and a lawn, as well as mature woodland, a firepit and a seating area.

There's also a hardstanding area with provisions to create a detached home office, subject to planning.

For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Long Road, Framingham Earl
Guide price: £1,200,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 305805
www.pymmand.co.uk

