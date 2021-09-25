Listed farmhouse gets a modern makeover - and goes up for sale for £1.1m

Published: 6:30 AM September 25, 2021

The original farmhouse dates back to the 17th or 18th century but has been extended - Credit: Sowerbys

A Grade II listed farmhouse in Larling, near Thetford, has come up for sale for £1.1m.

Fen Lane Farm, which is set in 2.5 acres, is believed to date back to the 17th century.

The current owners have added an extension to the original farmhouse to create over 3,000 sq ft of contemporary living space, as well as two separate self-contained annexes, which could become holiday lets.

Selling agents Sowerbys say that great care has been taken to retain the farmhouse's original character while creating flexible accommodation, which is light and airy.

The impressive entrance hall - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Sowerbys

The dining area - Credit: Sowerbys

There is an entrance hall, large living room and beautifully designed kitchen/breakfast room, which features Shaker-style units and a huge central island.

The original farmhouse is home to a study, cloakroom and extra reception room, which has lovely exposed beams and a wood-burning stove.

Upstairs, the galleried landing is huge and could be used as an additional work-from-home area, if needed. It leads on to the impressive master suite which has a large feature window, overlooking the fields, and an en suite with a separate dressing room.

There are also two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside the property there is a large shingle driveway which provides access to Fen Lane Farm as well as the neighbouring annexes.

The living area - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside the reception room in the original farmhouse - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Among these is an impressive fitness/entertainment room, complete with kitchen area, and a single-storey, barn-style annexe, which features an entrance hall, dining room, living room, kitchen and double bedroom.

The second annexe has two bedrooms, including one en suite, plus living and dining rooms, a fitted kitchen and separate shower room.

Both annexes could be rented out, either for holiday accommodation or as long-term lets.

Surrounding the property are grounds of around 2.5 acres, which are mainly laid to lawn and feature a large pond and a terrace.

Contact Sowerbys for more details.

PROPERTY FACTS

Watton Road, Larling

Guide price: £1,100,000

Sowerbys, 01953 547047, www.sowerbys.com

