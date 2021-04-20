Could this Grade II listed terrace be your next renovation project?
- Credit: Sowerbys
A two-bedroom property in Wymondham has come up for sale with Sowerbys for less than £200k – and for the right buyer, it has all the makings of a great renovation project.
The Grade II listed property, priced at a guide of £197,500, is one of three linked terraces on Middleton Street, within sight of Wymondham Abbey.
Accommodation currently comprises a hallway entrance, sitting room, dining room and kitchen with pantry, as well as a downstairs bathroom and two double bedrooms upstairs.
Although the property is in need of some updating, it boasts some lovely period details, including a feature fireplace in the sitting room, alongside built-in alcove shelving.
There's also further potential on the second floor, which is accessed by a narrow staircase and could be converted into an additional bedroom, subject to planning.
The property is offered for sale with no onward chain and is just a two minute walk from Wymondham's historic market place. It is well served by road and rail links, and has an allocated parking space.
PROPERTY FACTS
Middleton Street, Wymondham
Guide price: £197,500
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com