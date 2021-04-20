News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Could this Grade II listed terrace be your next renovation project?

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:13 AM April 20, 2021    Updated: 12:08 PM April 22, 2021
Photograph showing a white period terrace property with period windows on a gently sloping hill in historic market town

This two-bedroom property in Wymondham is in need of renovation - Credit: Sowerbys

A two-bedroom property in Wymondham has come up for sale with Sowerbys for less than £200k – and for the right buyer, it has all the makings of a great renovation project.

The Grade II listed property, priced at a guide of £197,500, is one of three linked terraces on Middleton Street, within sight of Wymondham Abbey.

Photograph showing a sitting room with cast iron fireplace in the centre, alcove book shelves to the left and high ceilings

Inside the sitting room which includes a feature fireplace and built-in alcove shelving - Credit: Sowerbys

Photograph showing sitting room with feature fireplace, two sofas and large red paisley rug on the centre of the floor

The property offers two bedrooms and two reception rooms, with further scope for development subject to planning permissions - Credit: Sowerbys

Accommodation currently comprises a hallway entrance, sitting room, dining room and kitchen with pantry, as well as a downstairs bathroom and two double bedrooms upstairs.

Although the property is in need of some updating, it boasts some lovely period details, including a feature fireplace in the sitting room, alongside built-in alcove shelving.

Photograph of a dining room with remnants of a feature fireplace with a dining table, mismatched chairs and high ceilings

This two-bedroom property on Middleton Street, Wymondham, is for sale at a guide of £197,500 - Credit: Sowerbys

Photograph of large double bedroom with bed in the centre and high white ceilings with pale yellow painted walls

There are two double bedrooms upstairs, with potential to convert the second floor into a third bedroom or living space, subject to planning - Credit: Sowerbys

There's also further potential on the second floor, which is accessed by a narrow staircase and could be converted into an additional bedroom, subject to planning.

The property is offered for sale with no onward chain and is just a two minute walk from Wymondham's historic market place. It is well served by road and rail links, and has an allocated parking space.

PROPERTY FACTS
Middleton Street, Wymondham
Guide price: £197,500
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Earlham Road in Norwich has seen a number of road traffic incidents in recent years. Picture: Neil D

Man found dead in Norwich hotel

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
man arrested after hunstanton cliff fall

Cliff fall man arrested on suspicion of woman's murder

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 22/07/2020 of The Duke of Edinburgh during a ceremony for the transfer of the Colon

Opinion

Rose-tinted reaction to Duke's death was so out of proportion 

Ruth Davies

Logo Icon
Paul, Pauline, Hayley and David Southey standing in front of the pool at Burgh Hall.

Pub reopens its pool for summer season

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus