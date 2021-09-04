News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Former granary in Norfolk's 'Little London' is for sale as a modern home

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:30 AM September 4, 2021   
Converted granary building for sale in Hingham with single storey garage, shingle drive and weatherboard exterior

This converted granary in Hingham is for sale at a guide price of £230,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A two-bedroom home in a converted granary has come up for sale in Hingham for £230,000 - and selling agents Sowerbys say it could become an ideal holiday let, allowing visitors to sample Norfolk's own 'Little London'.

In the 18th century, Hingham caught the attention of a number of socialites, who built magnificent houses overlooking the main square. Their arrival and subsequent development of the Norfolk market town led people in the surrounding area to refer to Hingham as 'Little London'.

Modern 18ft first-floor sitting room in a two-storey granary conversion for sale in Hingham, Norfolk

The first-floor sitting room extends to over 18ft - Credit: Sowerbys

Kitchen/diner with seating and electric oven at a converted granary building for sale in Hingham, Norfolk

Inside the kitchen/diner - Credit: Sowerbys

This two-bedroom home, approached from Chapel Street, has something of a 'London feel' to it, having been designed in a charming mews-style, with lovely modern interiors.

It has a kitchen diner off the ground-floor entrance hall, as well as an integrated garage, utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs a well-lit landing leads to two double bedrooms, as well as a good-sized sitting room - which could also be a third bedroom - and a family bathroom.

Huge master bedroom in a converted two-storey two-bedroom granary building for sale in Hingham, Norfolk

The master bedroom - Credit: Sowerbys

Front door to a partly brick, partly white weather-boarded house for sale in Hingham, Norfolk

The property is built in a mews-style and has been beautifully converted - Credit: Sowerbys

The master bedroom has a Juliet balcony as well as the potential to create an additional en suite.

Contact Sowerbys for more details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Geoffrey Buckingham Close, Hingham
Guide price: £230,000
Sowerbys, 01953 547047, www.sowerbys.com

