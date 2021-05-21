News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

15th century merchant's house for sale with surprising bedroom feature

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:00 AM May 21, 2021   
Cream coloured period home with sage green entrance and framed sash windows under tiled roof

Merchants House, Wells-next-the-Sea is on the market for OIEO £950,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A four-bedroom property believed to date back to the late 15th century has come on to the market in Wells-next-the-Sea.

It's listed for sale for offers in excess of £950,000 and is a dream home for history buffs, as it's steeped in character and full of historical details - including something surprising found in the bedroom.

Selling agents Sowerbys say that the property is "believed to be the oldest house in the town" and has had many uses over the years.

White classic reception room with alcove shelves, circular table, sofa, carpet and big sash window

One of four reception rooms, with beautiful alcove shelving and large sash window - Credit: Sowerbys

Reception room with high ceilings, white beam, two sofas, carpet, large mirror, woodburning stove in hearth

The main sitting room features high ceiling and an eye-catching feature fireplace with wood-burning stove - Credit: Sowerbys

Fitted kitchen with oak cabinets, terracotta tiles, stainless steel range and sash-style windows

The galley-style kitchen is complete with a range of oak cabinets - Credit: Sowerbys

The front of the house was previously a stable block, allowing the resident merchant ease of access from the quayside, just a short walk away. It has also been a butcher's shop, which closed in the 1950s, and, most recently, a successful B&B. 

Inside, the home is deceptively spacious, with a sitting or dining room off the main hall fitted with alcove shelving and a breakfast room with a cosy wood-burning stove.

The galley-style kitchen is fully fitted with a range of oak units and integrated appliances, as well as a large stainless steel cooking range. 

Cosy living room with brick-built hearth and bressumer beam, woodburning stove and antique lamp

The formal sitting room is home to a beautiful brick-built hearth with cosy woodburner - Credit: Sowerbys

Double bedroom with carpets, wrought-iron double bed, panelled bed head wall, timber beams

The master bedroom is particularly eye-catching, the bedhead wall featuring a panel from a Russian schooner - Credit: Sowerbys

Large double bedroom with wooden poster bed, high ceilings, white feature fireplace boarded up

Four en suite bedrooms are arranged over the first and second floors - Credit: Sowerbys

There's further space in the formal sitting room, which Sowerbys describes as a "beautifully presented sociably square room". It overlooks the pretty courtyard garden and features a built-in cabinet, which is a main focal point, alongside a brick-built fireplace and wood-burning stove.

Two sets of stairs lead up to the first and second floors, which are each home to two en suite bedrooms.

The master suite is located towards the back of the property and is steeped in character. The bedhead wall is taken up by an eye-catching wooden panel made from a Russian schooner, and there is also a 15th century feature window as well as plenty of exposed beams and timbers. 

Pretty courtyard garden with paved patio, outdoor furniture and colourful plants

Outside there is a pretty courtyard garden - Credit: Sowerbys

Double garage with green door and tarmac driveway with fence opening into courtyard garden

Ample off-road parking is provided by a garage and driveway - Credit: Sowerbys

Close up of pale green door on a brick built white washed cottage front with plaque reading Merchant's House

Merchants House, Wells-next-the-Sea, which is on the market with Sowerbys - Credit: Sowerbys

The second floor landing is divided by a door and leads to two beautifully presented bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes. One benefits from an en suite and separate dressing room, while the other is served by a full bathroom suite.

Outside the property there is an enclosed courtyard and independent access to the laundry and cloakroom. The driveway offers ample off-road parking, as does the double-sized garage, which is also home to a useful office space.

You may also want to watch:

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Freeman Street, Wells-next-the-Sea
OIEO £950,000
Sowerbys, 01328 618022, www.sowerbys.com

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum gets £3k payout over wrongful arrest after name mix-up
  2. 2 Sex offender taken ill in dock after being jailed for string of offences
  3. 3 Helicopter firm collapses owing £533k after boss sent to US prison
  1. 4 Woman, 18, dies in A47 crash between bus and a car
  2. 5 Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?
  3. 6 Road reopens after eight hours following serious A47 crash
  4. 7 End of Greater Anglia as Great British Railways is born
  5. 8 Ambulance called after four vehicle crash on A47
  6. 9 Work to start soon on new £1.25m roundabout in village
  7. 10 Super blood moon to be visible over Norfolk
Norfolk
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Coronavirus

Indian variant Covid cases in Norfolk 'cause to be cautious'

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Large farmhouse in Norfolk countryside with indoor swimming pool complex and wide green lawns

Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction

Sophie Stainthorpe

Author Picture Icon
Thompson village hall in Norfolk

Best bargain ever? Village hall for sale for £35,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Heavy rainfall is forecast for Norfolk. Pic: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk Weather

Heavy downpours and strong winds to batter Norfolk

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus