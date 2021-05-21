15th century merchant's house for sale with surprising bedroom feature

Published: 6:00 AM May 21, 2021

A four-bedroom property believed to date back to the late 15th century has come on to the market in Wells-next-the-Sea.

It's listed for sale for offers in excess of £950,000 and is a dream home for history buffs, as it's steeped in character and full of historical details - including something surprising found in the bedroom.



Selling agents Sowerbys say that the property is "believed to be the oldest house in the town" and has had many uses over the years.

The front of the house was previously a stable block, allowing the resident merchant ease of access from the quayside, just a short walk away. It has also been a butcher's shop, which closed in the 1950s, and, most recently, a successful B&B.



Inside, the home is deceptively spacious, with a sitting or dining room off the main hall fitted with alcove shelving and a breakfast room with a cosy wood-burning stove.



The galley-style kitchen is fully fitted with a range of oak units and integrated appliances, as well as a large stainless steel cooking range.

There's further space in the formal sitting room, which Sowerbys describes as a "beautifully presented sociably square room". It overlooks the pretty courtyard garden and features a built-in cabinet, which is a main focal point, alongside a brick-built fireplace and wood-burning stove.



Two sets of stairs lead up to the first and second floors, which are each home to two en suite bedrooms.



The master suite is located towards the back of the property and is steeped in character. The bedhead wall is taken up by an eye-catching wooden panel made from a Russian schooner, and there is also a 15th century feature window as well as plenty of exposed beams and timbers.

The second floor landing is divided by a door and leads to two beautifully presented bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes. One benefits from an en suite and separate dressing room, while the other is served by a full bathroom suite.



Outside the property there is an enclosed courtyard and independent access to the laundry and cloakroom. The driveway offers ample off-road parking, as does the double-sized garage, which is also home to a useful office space.

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

