News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Promotion

Opinion: Living on Norfolk coast could help to improve mental health

Logo Icon

Jan Hytch

Published: 10:14 AM May 21, 2021   
Low angle view of a little boy and his family walking the dog through the sand dunes.

In terms of location, the north Norfolk coast features highly for people who want to move to improve their quality of life - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mental Health Awareness Week, which took place last week in the UK, had a more ‘mainstream’ feel to it this year.

Whilst the increase in the number of people facing mental health challenges is far from welcome, the fact that we are all much more willing and able to talk about the issue is a positive.

Where we live, and the lifestyle which comes with that choice, has a huge influence on our emotional wellbeing. Being part of a strong community, being close to nature, feeling settled and secure, having space to think and relax: these are all things which relate directly to improved mental health.

Often it takes a seismic event to make us stop and reflect on our lives. For many of us, the Covid pandemic has been that event. Lockdown caused many to take a long, hard look at their lives – and the ‘flight’ instinct has been very strong.

puzzle jigsaw heart on brain, mental health concept, mental health week

Where we live, and the lifestyle which comes with that choice, has a huge influence on our emotional wellbeing. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Which is why areas such as the north Norfolk coast, offering a high quality of life, nature and space, and a stronger sense of community, are featuring high on the list of those seeking to escape from their former high-stress lives in the capital.

This isn’t something entirely new. Since Victorian times, the popularity of the coast and the healing properties of fresh air has drawn city dwellers, seeking the many health benefits for both mind and body. In those days, the seaside was the destination of choice for convalescence, summer holidays and, in some cases, retirement.

However, the technological revolution of the last couple of decades has made it possible for people to live permanently in the most extreme locations of the country, and still perform as if they were sitting in their city office.

A view of promenade, town centrem, and pier, Cromer, seaside town in Norfolk, England

Since Victorian times people have moved to the coast for long periods to convalesce or even retire - but now more are looking to it as a location where they can improve their quality of life - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The working-from-home revolution we have seen in the past year has helped people realise that our aspirations to have a more fulfilling home life for ourselves, as well as our families, can be realised alongside a successful and satisfying career.

Small wonder, then, that there is such demand for homes on the north Norfolk coast. Here you will find air which is charged with negative ions, improving the absorption of oxygen, promoting better sleep, mood improvement and decreasing stress. Here you will find sunshine boosting levels of vitamin D, crucial in improving the immune system (no surprise that the north Norfolk coast had one of the lowest recorded levels of coronavirus).

Jan Hytch, partner at Arnolds Keys and chairwoman of the NDAEA, Norwich & District Association of Es

Jan Hytch, partner at Arnolds Keys and chairwoman of the NDAEA, Norwich & District Association of Estate Agents - Credit: Arnolds Keys

You will find hundreds of miles of free walks, where communing with nature – a critical factor in supporting good mental health, according to the Mental Health Foundation – is easy.

And most importantly, here you will find vibrant and close-knit communities, where people live amongst like-minded people, all living their best lives with the same values and qualities in common.

Jan Hytch is residential partner at Arnolds Keys.

Norfolk
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thompson village hall in Norfolk

Best bargain ever? Village hall for sale for £35,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Coronavirus

Indian variant Covid cases in Norfolk 'cause to be cautious'

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Large farmhouse in Norfolk countryside with indoor swimming pool complex and wide green lawns

Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction

Sophie Stainthorpe

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter of The Murderers discovered that customers had snuck booze into his pub

'Bitter pill to swallow': Landlord's anger after drinkers sneak in booze

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon