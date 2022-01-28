Historic farmhouse with three acres and four holiday homes is for sale

Meadow Farm, off Heath Road in Hickling, is for sale for £1,325,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

An 18th century farmhouse with a five-star rated holiday let business has come up for sale in the Norfolk Broads.

Meadow Farm in Hickling is for sale with Brown&Co for £1,325,000 and sits in just under three acres of land.

It comprises an 18th century farmhouse as the main residence, together with four self-contained holiday lets in a converted Norfolk grain barn.

The main house has been renovated with vast extensions, and enjoys fine views out over the terrace and the property's south-facing gardens.

The sitting room is the focal point of the house - Credit: Brown&Co

The beautiful country-style kitchen - Credit: Brown&Co

Meadow Farm is on the market for £1,325,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

Accommodation is arranged over two floors, and includes a sitting room, which acts as a focal point to the house, and a large country-style kitchen which has a vaulted ceiling before leading through to an adjoining breakfast room.

There is also a formal dining room, study, cloakroom, boot room and utility room on the ground floor.

Upstairs, two bedrooms are accessed off the main landing, including the master suite which has its own dressing area and en suite and there is a further en suite bedroom to the west of the house.

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Brown&Co

A bedroom in The Dairy, one of the four self-contained lets at Meadow Farm - Credit: Brown&Co

The property offers four self-contained holiday lets - Credit: Brown&Co

The main farmhouse also has access to a self-contained annexe which offers an open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting area as well as a mezzanine bedroom with an en suite shower room.

To the south, the property enjoys formal gardens which include a south terrace and a large lawn area surrounded by well-stocked flower and lavender beds. There is also a kitchen garden, an orchard and several greenhouses.

A former Norfolk grain barn at the property has been transformed into four individual holiday lets by the current owners - and each have their own courtyard gardens. The barns all have slightly different layouts, with all bedrooms benefitting from en suite facilities and three of the barns also have their own private hot tubs.

The living space in the adjoining annexe - Credit: Brown&Co

There are lovely gardens and a terrace to the south of the property - Credit: Brown&Co

The business is currently open for only seven months of the year but offers huge potential for new buyers. There is also a separate meadow with individual electric and water hook points for caravans, which is separated from the formal lawns by a post and rail fence.

Meadow Farm is approached by a private lane and has two entrances, with one leading to the holiday let and caravan site and the other leading to the house. There is plenty of parking.

For more information, contact Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

Heath Road, Hickling

Price: £1,325,000

Brown&Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.