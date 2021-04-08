Ready to renovate: 'Unique' cottage overlooking water meadows is for sale
- Credit: Savills
A three-bedroom cottage overlooking water meadows towards the River Wensum in Norfolk has come up for sale at a guide price of £395,000.
Marsh Cottage in Elsing near Dereham is described by selling agents Savills as a wonderfully positioned period cottage, enjoying complete privacy.
"You really only have the wildlife for company, making it a unique spot," says property agent Ben Rivett, and although it is in good working order throughout, it also offers plenty of opportunity to renovate.
The property is set back from the road and includes a dining room, kitchen and spacious sitting room with open fire, as well as a useful utility/boot room and a ground-floor cloakroom.
All three of its bedrooms can be found on the first floor, along with a bath/shower room.
You may also want to watch:
Surrounding the property are mature gardens and grounds which include a wooded area, lawn and gravel parking.
For more information, contact Savills.
Most Read
- 1 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
- 2 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
- 3 Tributes paid to popular Avenue Middle School head who taught thousands of Norwich children
- 4 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
- 5 Robert Fleck among those to pay tribute to Norwich man with 'heart of gold'
- 6 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
- 7 Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize
- 8 Man fined for not wearing face mask in BP Garage
- 9 Person spits saliva and blood over Norwich restaurant's front door
- 10 Fears raised over plans for new children's home in village
PROPERTY FACTS
Mill Street, Elsing
Guide price: £395,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com