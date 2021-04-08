News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ready to renovate: 'Unique' cottage overlooking water meadows is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:05 AM April 8, 2021   
Aerial photograph showing a black and white property in the countryside surrounded by fields

This three-bedroom property in Elsing, near Dereham, has come up for sale at a guide price of £395,000 - Credit: Savills

A three-bedroom cottage overlooking water meadows towards the River Wensum in Norfolk has come up for sale at a guide price of £395,000.

Marsh Cottage in Elsing near Dereham is described by selling agents Savills as a wonderfully positioned period cottage, enjoying complete privacy.

Photograph showing a large shingle driveway looking towards rolling Norfolk fields with trees in the distance

The property is said to enjoy "complete privacy", according to selling agents Savills, with rolling countryside views - Credit: Savills

"You really only have the wildlife for company, making it a unique spot," says property agent Ben Rivett, and although it is in good working order throughout, it also offers plenty of opportunity to renovate.

Photograph showing the inside of a reception room with period tiled floor and a brick-built hearth with woodburner

There are two reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as a functional kitchen - Credit: Savills

The property is set back from the road and includes a dining room, kitchen and spacious sitting room with open fire, as well as a useful utility/boot room and a ground-floor cloakroom.

Photograph showing inside a kitchen with base and eye level units, a sink and tiled floor

The kitchen is in working order but could do with some improvement to help realise its potential - Credit: Savills

All three of its bedrooms can be found on the first floor, along with a bath/shower room.

Photograph of a white period-style bedroom with sloping ceilings and a cast-iron feature fireplace

One of three bedrooms at Marsh Cottage, Elsing, which is on the market at a guide price of £395,000 - Credit: Savills

Surrounding the property are mature gardens and grounds which include a wooded area, lawn and gravel parking. 

Photograph showing a view from a first floor window looking towards green fields

The property enjoys unique views over water meadows, towards the River Wensum, as well as the surrounding countryside - Credit: Savills

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Mill Street, Elsing
Guide price: £395,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

