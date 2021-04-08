Ready to renovate: 'Unique' cottage overlooking water meadows is for sale

Published: 10:05 AM April 8, 2021

This three-bedroom property in Elsing, near Dereham, has come up for sale at a guide price of £395,000 - Credit: Savills

A three-bedroom cottage overlooking water meadows towards the River Wensum in Norfolk has come up for sale at a guide price of £395,000.

Marsh Cottage in Elsing near Dereham is described by selling agents Savills as a wonderfully positioned period cottage, enjoying complete privacy.

The property is said to enjoy "complete privacy", according to selling agents Savills, with rolling countryside views - Credit: Savills

"You really only have the wildlife for company, making it a unique spot," says property agent Ben Rivett, and although it is in good working order throughout, it also offers plenty of opportunity to renovate.

There are two reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as a functional kitchen - Credit: Savills

The property is set back from the road and includes a dining room, kitchen and spacious sitting room with open fire, as well as a useful utility/boot room and a ground-floor cloakroom.

The kitchen is in working order but could do with some improvement to help realise its potential - Credit: Savills

All three of its bedrooms can be found on the first floor, along with a bath/shower room.

One of three bedrooms at Marsh Cottage, Elsing, which is on the market at a guide price of £395,000 - Credit: Savills

Surrounding the property are mature gardens and grounds which include a wooded area, lawn and gravel parking.

The property enjoys unique views over water meadows, towards the River Wensum, as well as the surrounding countryside - Credit: Savills

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mill Street, Elsing

Guide price: £395,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com