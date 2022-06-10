Dental surgery and two city clubs among varied lots up for sale at auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A Grade II listed building which is currently let to a dental surgery is among one of several commercial lots coming up for sale at auction next week.
Auction House East Anglia will kick off the sale at 11am on Wednesday, June 15 with land, residential and commercial lots all included in the sale.
Here are just a few of the opportunities on offer.
Manor House Dental Surgery, The Street, Long Stratton
This Grade II listed building is currently let to an established dental practice, generating an annual rental income of around £18,000.
It's listed at a guide price of £190,000-£210,000, with its accommodation arranged over two floors. It currently includes reception areas, surgeries, store rooms and toilets and has recently been improved.
Outside, there are gardens to the side and rear and the potential to provide off-road parking.
22-22A Prince of Wales Road, Norwich
A commercial property in need of restoration but set in a bustling area of Norwich city centre will also go under the hammer - and is one of two lots for sale as part of the city's clubland.
A spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia says that the property, which spans five floors and is in need of repair, "offers a great opportunity to someone looking to run a business or an investor looking for a yield."
It offers a mix of residential and commercial space and is listed at a guide of £250,000-£275,000.
Constantia Cottage Restaurant, High Street, East Runton
This highly popular restaurant traded for many years as a Greek restaurant and entertainment venue and is now up for sale following the retirement of its owners.
It currently comprises a four-bedroom owners' flat as well as two further flats - one of which benefits from sea views and is currently let.
Although the property has ceased trading, a spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia says it could reopen at "short notice."
It also comes with planning for change of use to become seven holiday lets and caretaker accommodation, and it has a large car park which may offer further potential.
It's listed at a guide price of £750,000-£850,000.
Ludham Bridge, Ludham
This cafe and shop in the heart of the Norfolk Broads offers huge potential.
Offered for sale at a guide price of £350,000, it occupies a plot of 0.6 of an acre and comprises several units, three of which are currently let.
It also has planning permission to build three new holiday lets to the rear and is in a popular holiday destination for tourists.
For more information about any of the lots, contact Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505100 or visit auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia. All four lots will go under the hammer on Wednesday, June 15.