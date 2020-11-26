News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Upside down' barn with wow factor beams is for sale for £600,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:35 PM November 26, 2020   
Exterior of a converted barn with bright blue skies

A four-bedroom barn with stunning beams and a large open-plan living area on the first floor has come up for sale in Freethorpe. - Credit: Minors & Brady

A fantastic ‘upside down’ barn conversion with a large open-plan living area on the first floor and wow factor ceilings has come up for sale in Freethorpe, eight miles south-west of Great Yarmouth.

The property, which is being marketed by Minors & Brady at a guide price of £600,000-£625,000 and described as "breathtaking", is entered through a solid wood door at the front, which leads into a fully tiled hallway fitted with underfloor heating.

Double bed in centre of bedroom with timber beams overhead

- Credit: Minors & Brady



From here, there is access to a ground floor bathroom, featuring a panelled bath with shower over, and the property’s four double-bedrooms, all of which are fitted with underfloor heating and double-glazed windows.

Three of the four bedrooms also include exposed timber beams – a distinctive feature you’d expect from a property of this scale, which, along with neutral decoration, gives the home a contemporary yet rustic style.

In addition to the bathroom, there is a good-sized shower room featuring a double-sized shower cubicle and plenty of storage, as well as a useful utility room that includes a good range of units, fitted work tops and space for a washing machine.

The rest of the living accommodation can be found upstairs, accessed by a set of stairs and a large galleried landing.

Exposed beams in an open plan living area with kitchen

- Credit: Minors & Brady


The open-plan nature of the space, which comprises a lounge, kitchen and dining area, spans the length of the property and is ideal for entertaining, but also works well as a functional, family-orientated space. 

It is fitted with wood flooring throughout, including underfloor heating, as well as a high vaulted ceiling with stunning timber beams. Double-glazed windows, both full length and standard size, can be found throughout, creating an expansive, sunlit space.

The kitchen area has been well fitted with a good range of country-style units, along with granite worktops, a matching island and a good range of fitted appliances including a double Rangemaster cooker with an induction hob, plus a fridge-freezer and a dishwasher. 

A solid wood door from the kitchen also opens out on to the side of the property and leads down to the front garden.

Outside, the barn is approached by a shingled driveway, providing ample parking for several vehicles, and a front garden which has been mainly laid to lawn and bordered by a range of young trees and a fence. 

View through a window of paddocks with horses

- Credit: Minors & Brady

There are also further gardens at the rear of the property, as well as a patio.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Green, Freethorpe
Guide price: £600,000-£625,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 963896, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

