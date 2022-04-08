Rare new build with panoramic views up for sale for £2m

A stunning new-build home, boasting panoramic views, has come up for sale in Pulham Market for £2m.



Highlights include its end-to-end balcony, which can be accessed from every room on the first floor, as well as five spacious bedrooms, four en suites, impressive open-plan living spaces and an amazing ‘chef-standard’ kitchen.



The home has been designed and built by Orchard Homes, a family-run developer, which has been building luxury homes in East Anglia for almost 40 years.



Abby Palmer, land and new homes manager at Warners Estate Agents, describes the property as “luxurious and unique”. It's a rare find on the local market.

The property at night - Credit: Warners Estate Agents

The sitting area - Credit: Warners New Homes

The open-plan living space is huge and light-filled - Credit: Warners New Homes

Manor Barn is approached through hand-woven willow fencing and a set of solid oak electric gates, before leading to a brick-paved courtyard offering plenty of off-road parking.



The interior is gorgeous, too. It is modern and sleek and features a vast open-plan living space, complete with a dramatic, state-of-the-art wood-burning effect stove, plus space for a wide screen television, a complete home entertainment sound system and plenty of lit shelving.



South-west facing patio doors lead outside and there is an illuminated walnut single-spined staircase in the centre, which rises up towards the first floor and creates a further focal point.

Inside the modern kitchen - Credit: Warners New Homes

The open-plan living space features a contemporary new kitchen - Credit: Warners New Homes

The property has been beautifully decorated - Credit: Warners New Homes

The kitchen space is contemporary and stylish and fully fitted with a range of high-end appliances, as well as angled quartz and corian work surfaces and a dual-zoned wine fridge.



Elsewhere the ground floor has a huge guest suite complete with a walk-in dressing room and lavish en suite, plus double patio doors which open out to a breakfast patio area.



Further ground-floor accommodation includes another en suite bedroom, plus a study, laundry room and cloakroom.



The first floor provides its own lounge area, away from the main family living space, and access to the master suite which is fitted with remote-controlled curtains, fully fitted dressing room and an en suite featuring a free-standing bath.

The property features an end-to-end balcony on the first floor - Credit: Warners New Homes

The property has been beautifully decorated and is full of character - despite being a new build - Credit: Warners New Homes

The finish is modern and stylish - Credit: Warners New Homes

An additional guest suite has another dressing room and en suite and the entire first floor enjoys outstanding access to a full-width balcony, which can be accessed from all the rooms via individual sets of sliding doors. The views are truly panoramic, looking south-west over farmland and towards the village church.



The grounds around Manor Barn have been beautifully landscaped with feature porcelain paths and patios, plus brick and Norfolk flint walling topped on three sides by hand-woven willow fencing and creative lighting.

The property includes a three-bay garage - Credit: Warners New Homes

Manor Barn enjoys gorgeous countryside views - Credit: Warners New Homes

There's plenty of off-road parking space - Credit: Warners New Homes

The large three-bay garage includes a gardener’s toilet and studio space above which also offers beautiful views and could be used as a home office or hobbies room.



To find out more about Manor Barn, you can contact the Warners New Homes team on 01953 550959 or visit the website at www.warnersprop.com.

PROPERTY FACTS

Guildhall Lane, Pulham Market

Guide price: £2,000,000

Warners, 01953 550959, www.warnersprop.com

