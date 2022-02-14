Huge thatched barn set in over an acre is for sale for £950,000

Manor Barn East, Moulton St Mary, is for sale for offers in excess of £950,000 - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

A 200 year-old threshing barn, now converted into a family home, has come up for sale in Moulton St Mary near Acle for offers in excess of £950,000.

Manor Barn East has all the features you would expect to find in a traditional barn conversion, including a thatched roof, full-height ceilings and exposed timbers, plus two stunning full height-threshing doors, underfloor heating and plenty of flexible living space.

The kitchen is located at one end of the barn and is fitted with a good range of integrated appliances, cupboard space and breakfast bar.

From there it leads into a large open-plan reception room, which offers plenty of seating and dining space and access to the rear terrace.

The ground floor is also home to an en suite bedroom, family bathroom and two further bedrooms, as well as a useful utility space and a separate wet room.

The vast scale of the barn is best shown off on the first floor, which also enjoys some of the property's finest views, reaching across to Freethorpe Church on one side and the village church on the other.

Upstairs and to the north of the property is the master bedroom, which is enhanced by its vaulted ceilings and exposed brick to one wall, with a central door taking you through to an en suite shower room.

A similar space is located at the opposite end of the barn and is currently used as a first-floor sitting room. It also has a vaulted ceiling, exposed 'A' frame trusses and a large, south-facing window which bathes the space in natural light for most of the day.

Manor Barn East sits in almost an acre and a half of land and is accessed off its own private tree-lined drive. It offers ample off-road parking, a double garage and outstanding rural views thanks to a neighbouring farm which sits towards the east.

Twin terraces also lead off the front of the property, giving access to the reception hall and breakfast/kitchen area. To the rear there is a private and enclosed courtyard garden.

For more information, contact Fine & Country.

PROPERTY FACTS

Manor Barn East, Moulton St Mary

Offers in excess of £950,000

Fine & Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com

