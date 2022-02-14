News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge thatched barn set in over an acre is for sale for £950,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:39 PM February 14, 2022
Manor Barn East, a 200 year old threshing barn conversion for sale in Moulton St Mary, Norwich

Manor Barn East, Moulton St Mary, is for sale for offers in excess of £950,000 - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

A 200 year-old threshing barn, now converted into a family home, has come up for sale in Moulton St Mary near Acle for offers in excess of £950,000.

Manor Barn East has all the features you would expect to find in a traditional barn conversion, including a thatched roof, full-height ceilings and exposed timbers, plus two stunning full height-threshing doors, underfloor heating and plenty of flexible living space.

The kitchen is located at one end of the barn and is fitted with a good range of integrated appliances, cupboard space and breakfast bar.

From there it leads into a large open-plan reception room, which offers plenty of seating and dining space and access to the rear terrace.

Open-plan living space with timber beams in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Moulton St Mary, Norwich

Manor Barn East offers lots of flexible living space - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Dining table and chairs underneath a timber-beam ceiling in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Moulton St Mary, Norwich

The dining space - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Open-plan living space in a modern 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Moulton St Mary, Norwich

The open-plan living space - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Bright and airy sitting space in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Moulton St Mary, Norwich

The living spaces are bright and airy - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

The ground floor is also home to an en suite bedroom, family bathroom and two further bedrooms, as well as a useful utility space and a separate wet room.

The vast scale of the barn is best shown off on the first floor, which also enjoys some of the property's finest views, reaching across to Freethorpe Church on one side and the village church on the other. 

Upstairs and to the north of the property is the master bedroom, which is enhanced by its vaulted ceilings and exposed brick to one wall, with a central door taking you through to an en suite shower room.

Vaulted sitting room in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Moulton St Mary, Norwich, for £950,000

There is an additional sitting room on the top floor, though this could be turned into another bedroom - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Sitting area with a pink sofa in a vaulted barn conversion for sale in Moulton St Mary, Norwich

The upstairs landing underneath the vaulted ceiling with exposed roof trusses - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceiling in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Moulton St Mary, Norwich

The master bedroom - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Double bedroom with exposed brick wall in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Moulton St Mary

There are three bedrooms downstairs - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

A similar space is located at the opposite end of the barn and is currently used as a first-floor sitting room. It also has a vaulted ceiling, exposed 'A' frame trusses and a large, south-facing window which bathes the space in natural light for most of the day.

Manor Barn East sits in almost an acre and a half of land and is accessed off its own private tree-lined drive. It offers ample off-road parking, a double garage and outstanding rural views thanks to a neighbouring farm which sits towards the east. 

Modern kitchen with beamed ceiling in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Moulton St Mary, Norwich

The kitchen has a breakfast bar and lots of storage space - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Sitting room with a vaulted ceiling in a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Moulton St Mary, Norwich

There is a sitting room on the first floor, although this could become another bedroom - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Tree-lined driveway leading up to a four-bed barn conversion in Moulton St Mary, Norwich, which is for sale

The barn is approached by a private tree-lined driveway - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Outdoor furniture on a patio outside a 4-bed barn conversion for sale in Moulton St Mary, Norwich

The property is set in around 1.4 acres and overlooks the countryside - Credit: Michael Palmer/www.norfolkpropertyphotos.co.uk

Twin terraces also lead off the front of the property, giving access to the reception hall and breakfast/kitchen area. To the rear there is a private and enclosed courtyard garden.

For more information, contact Fine & Country.

PROPERTY FACTS
Manor Barn East, Moulton St Mary
Offers in excess of £950,000
Fine & Country, 01603 221888, www.fineandcountry.com

Acle News
Norfolk Broads News

