Huge country hall on sale for £5.2m has potential to be 'destination hotel'

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:40 AM March 24, 2022
Lynford Hall Hotel in Thetford is on sale for offers of £5.25million - Credit: Colliers

A Grade II listed country house hotel near Thetford is on sale for offers in the region of £5.25 million.

Lynford Hall is set in 24 acres of land with a sweeping driveway, courtyard, formal gardens, woodland and lake.

It was built between 1856 and 1859 and has passed through many owners, used as both a private residence and most recently a hotel.

In 1930, it was bought by the forestry commission and refurbished.

Colliers believes the home has potential to create a destination hotel - Credit: Colliers

The hall has a restaurant, a bar and a banqueting hall - Credit: Colliers

During the Second World War, the building was used as an officers convalescent hospital and later became a training college for foresters.

The building has also appeared in multiple BBC shows including Allo Allo, Love on a Branch Line, You Rang My Lord and Dad's Army.

The hotel has previously been a wedding and events venue - Credit: Colliers

The property is in 24 acres of land in Thetford Forest - Credit: Colliers

Lynford Hall was last on the market in 2005.

Colliers, the estate agent in charge of the sale, has said there is significant potential to create a destination hotel and one of the leading venues in the East Anglian region.

It has 38 en suite bedrooms, with east wing rooms, courtyard rooms and feature rooms. There are 28 twin and double rooms, eight suites and two family rooms.

One of the 38 en suite bedrooms in the hotel - Credit: Colliers

There are 28 twin or double rooms - Credit: Colliers

There are also four events rooms including a 450-cover banqueting suite, a reception hall (seating for 40), The Duvernay Restaurant (75 covers) and The Wellington Bar (60 covers).

The hotel currently does weddings, conferences and events.

All of the bedrooms are en suite, with this one having a free standing bath and garden views - Credit: Colliers

Lynford Hall has a courtyard, formal gardens, woodland and a lake - Credit: Colliers

The hotel has planning permission secured for expansion. The east wind, which was destroyed in a fire in 1920, can be redeveloped with further function studies and a leisure centre.

There is also permission to build 68 lodges in 2.5 acres of the hall's grounds towards the southwest boundary.

The house was built in the 1850s - Credit: Colliers

There are multiple event rooms and a reception room - Credit: Colliers

Paul Barrasford from Colliers’ Hotel Agency team said: “We expect to receive interest from a wide range of buyers, whether its hotel investors looking to extend their current brand offering or even developers looking to create a new scheme.

"The hotel could also be an ideal senior living scheme, educational establishment, company HQ or simply a stunning country residence.”

