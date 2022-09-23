Lovell and West Norfolk Council to hold 24-hour charity challenge

Lovell and West Norfolk Council held an 11-a-side match for charity in June 2022 and are now embarking on a new 24-hour challenge to raise money for charity - Credit: Keith Osborn Photography/Lovell

Housing developer Lovell has joined forces with the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk to host a 24-hour track challenge event at Alive Lynnsport in King’s Lynn to raise funds for charity.



Starting at 1pm today, Friday September, 23 and finishing at 1pm on Saturday, September 24, team members from Lovell and the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk will be taking it in turns to walk or run for 30 minutes.



Money raised will be split between The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House and The Fire Fighters Charity. A target of £2,000 has been set with Lovell also donating funds for every kilometre covered during the event.



The event is being held in tribute to Alan Gillings, clerk of works at the council, who passed away earlier this year at Tapping House aged 72.

Ahead of its most recent charity challenge, Lovell and West Norfolk Council held an 11-a-side match for charity in the summer - Credit: Keith Osborn Photography/Lovell

In June, Lovell and the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk held a charity football match at The Nest to raise funds for the two charities in Alan’s name.



Michael Saunders, operations manager at Lovell who has organised the 24-hour event in conjunction with the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, said: “We wanted to raise funds for charities chosen by Alan’s family and also use this as an opportunity to get people together for team-building, and to get outdoors and do something positive for charity. At Lovell, we have staff from all departments taking part. We are still looking for a few more to sign up too.”



A JustGiving page has been set up for the two charities with donations still welcome.



The Fire Fighters Charity provides life-enhancing services to the fire and rescue community, and its support programmes include rehabilitation, recuperation, psychology and nursing.



The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House is an independent charity committed to providing outstanding care for people living with life-shortening illnesses and to their carers, family and friends, including bereavement support.



Lovell has a 105-home development, Nar Valley Park, at Nar Ouse in King’s Lynn, built in conjunction with the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk. It offers a a mix of 37 homes available for open market, with the remainder being affordable, shared ownership or private rented sale.



For more information on Lovell visit www.lovell.co.uk.

