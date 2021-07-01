News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Work starts on new homes in Acle as marketing suite opens this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:30 PM July 1, 2021    Updated: 1:17 PM July 1, 2021
Back of construction manager with orange fluro vest reading 'Lovell' looking at brick new builds with scaffolding

Lovell has teamed up with Norfolk County Council's Repton Property Developments for the properties, and another 68 will be built for Clarion Housing - Credit: Archant

Five-star housebuilder Lovell has announced the opening of its temporary marketing suite in Acle this weekend, as the team prepare to launch the first six houses which will be ready to move into by the end of the year.

The senior sales executive at St Edmund’s Park is David Methold, who grew up in the market town. David said: “Work on site has only just begun but we aim to have two show homes and a permanent marketing suite open by the end of September.

"Covid restrictions mean we are asking people to make an appointment to visit our temporary suite from July 3, and we’d love to show people the stunning location and the stylish homes that will be available, and discuss the various buying options available.”

Workman with yellow fluorescent vest reading 'Lovell' and measuring roof timbers on a UK building site

Five-star housebuilder Lovell has started work at St Edmund's Park in Acle, which will bring 69 new homes to the open market - Credit: Archant

David, who grew up in Acle, knows the area well: "It’s a wonderful area for families, with so many amenities and things to do. It has a local, community feel about the place, the schools and town centre are within walking distance, plus it has great rail and bus links.”

There will be 69 properties available on the open market, comprising two, three and four-bedroom houses, plus two and three-bed bungalows, which David  expects will sell fast. “I’m really pleased we have a fair number of bungalows here,” he said. “These always prove popular, with all age ranges, and I expect them to go fast.”

Inside the living room of a luxury show home with patio doors out to garden and two sofas

Five-star housebuilder says work has started on its new site in Acle, with a temporary marketing suite opening this weekend - Credit: Lovell

Inside a modern open-plan kitchen/diner with white Shaker-style units and rustic table

Inside one of Lovell's show homes - Credit: Lovell

You may also want to watch:

The UK’s leading partnership builder, Lovell has teamed up with Norfolk County Council's Repton Property Developments for the properties, and a further 68 affordable rent and shared-ownership properties also being built for Clarion Housing Group, the UK’s largest social landlord.

The affordable homes will range from one to four bedrooms, ensuring that the development meets a wide range of needs.

Close up of workman bending over to lay bricks with a red gloved hand and a trowel heaped with cement

69 properties will be available on the open market, comprising two, three and four-bedroom houses, plus two and three-bed bungalows, which David says he expects to sell fast. - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk 'three weeks from 3rd Covid wave', expert warns
  2. 2 Six arrested over puppy sales and money laundering
  3. 3 'He turned blue' - Boy, 9, saved after choking on travel sweet
  1. 4 Canaries' striker set for FC Porto move
  2. 5 Teacher accuses parking firm and bailiffs of bullying over £250 charge
  3. 6 Rod Stewart backing £3.4m scheme to rebuild East Anglian 'railway icon'
  4. 7 Fan park crowd told: 'Sit down or we’ll turn off big screen'
  5. 8 Shopfitter goes bust after 50 years owing more than £500k
  6. 9 'Very high risk' paedophile used hidden devices to groom 12-year-old
  7. 10 Boat owners hit out at 'stupid' pranksters

Among the plots on offer this year will be a four-bed 'Ashdown' home with double garage, a three-bedroom bungalow with garage and a three bed 'Leaside', also with garage.

Prices are yet to be confirmed but the government-backed Help to Buy scheme will be available for first time buyers.

For more information, visit www.lovell.co.uk

Acle News
Norfolk Broads News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

County border sign at Beccles.; Norfolk - Nelson's County; Picture: James Bass

The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Hibble, 32, has gone missing from Thetford. He was last seen on Nessa Close

Missing man was found dead by police

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Almost a third of adults in Norfolk and Waveney have now received both doses of the coronavirus vacc

Coronavirus

'Early signs' third wave of Covid-19 is reaching Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Caita Aleluia leaving Norwich Magistrates Court.

Topless drunk woman punched police officer

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus