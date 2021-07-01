Work starts on new homes in Acle as marketing suite opens this weekend

Published: 12:30 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 1:17 PM July 1, 2021

Lovell has teamed up with Norfolk County Council's Repton Property Developments for the properties, and another 68 will be built for Clarion Housing - Credit: Archant

Five-star housebuilder Lovell has announced the opening of its temporary marketing suite in Acle this weekend, as the team prepare to launch the first six houses which will be ready to move into by the end of the year.

The senior sales executive at St Edmund’s Park is David Methold, who grew up in the market town. David said: “Work on site has only just begun but we aim to have two show homes and a permanent marketing suite open by the end of September.

"Covid restrictions mean we are asking people to make an appointment to visit our temporary suite from July 3, and we’d love to show people the stunning location and the stylish homes that will be available, and discuss the various buying options available.”

Five-star housebuilder Lovell has started work at St Edmund's Park in Acle, which will bring 69 new homes to the open market - Credit: Archant

David, who grew up in Acle, knows the area well: "It’s a wonderful area for families, with so many amenities and things to do. It has a local, community feel about the place, the schools and town centre are within walking distance, plus it has great rail and bus links.”

There will be 69 properties available on the open market, comprising two, three and four-bedroom houses, plus two and three-bed bungalows, which David expects will sell fast. “I’m really pleased we have a fair number of bungalows here,” he said. “These always prove popular, with all age ranges, and I expect them to go fast.”

Five-star housebuilder says work has started on its new site in Acle, with a temporary marketing suite opening this weekend - Credit: Lovell

Inside one of Lovell's show homes - Credit: Lovell

You may also want to watch:

The UK’s leading partnership builder, Lovell has teamed up with Norfolk County Council's Repton Property Developments for the properties, and a further 68 affordable rent and shared-ownership properties also being built for Clarion Housing Group, the UK’s largest social landlord.

The affordable homes will range from one to four bedrooms, ensuring that the development meets a wide range of needs.

69 properties will be available on the open market, comprising two, three and four-bedroom houses, plus two and three-bed bungalows, which David says he expects to sell fast. - Credit: Archant

Among the plots on offer this year will be a four-bed 'Ashdown' home with double garage, a three-bedroom bungalow with garage and a three bed 'Leaside', also with garage.

Prices are yet to be confirmed but the government-backed Help to Buy scheme will be available for first time buyers.

For more information, visit www.lovell.co.uk