Rare chance to make your mark on a Norfolk barn for £900k

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:56 AM August 5, 2022
Brick and flint barn conversion off Bridge St, Stiffkey, which is for sale with room to improve for £900k

Lodge Barn, Stiffkey, is on the market for £900,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A unique opportunity to put your stamp on a home in one of the most sought-after areas of Norfolk has come up for £900,000. 

Constructed of brick and flint and featuring lots of floor-to-ceiling windows, Lodge Barn in Stiffkey is “already a pretty property” according to selling agents, Sowerbys – but it still offers huge potential to make the most of its unique position. 

At the heart of the space is a good-sized sitting room, which is well-complemented by its floor-to-ceiling windows and a wood-burning stove set into an inglenook-style fireplace. 

Large inglenook-style fireplace in the sitting room of Lodge Barn, Stiffkey, which is on the market for £900k

The inglenook-style fireplace in the sitting room - Credit: Sowerbys

Large double bedroom on the first floor of Lodge Barn, Stiffkey, which is for sale for £900k

The upstairs bedrooms offer lovely views over the surrounding land - Credit: Sowerbys

Impressive floor-to-ceiling windows on the first-floor of Lodge Barn, Stiffkey, which is for sale for £900k

The property has impressive windows throughout, which add to its unique sense of place - Credit: Sowerbys

To the east of the sitting room there is a dining room and a kitchen, and to the west there is a ground-floor bedroom, bathroom and study. A workshop and carport have also been integrated into the build. 

On the first floor there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom. 

Outside, the property comes with a manageable garden, as well as further fenced-off land which offers huge potential and has a natural pond in the corner.

Lodge Barn, Stiffkey, which is for sale for £900k with Sowerbys

The property offers huge potential for new owners to make their mark - Credit: Sowerbys

Aerial view of Lodge Barn, Stiffkey, with adjacent land attached which is for sale for £900k

Lodge Barn sits in a prime position with its own manageable garden and adjacent land attached - Credit: Sowerbys

Brick and flint exterior of Lodge Barn, Stiffkey, which is on the market for £900,000

The brick and flint barn is full of character but offers huge potential to develop - Credit: Sowerbys

There is plenty of off-road parking, including in an open cart shed, and the garden is terraced.

Lodge Barn is offered for sale with no upward chain. 

For more information, contact Sowerbys. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Bridge Street, Stiffkey 
Guide price: £900,000 
Sowerbys, 01328 618022 
www.sowerbys.com 

