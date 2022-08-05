Rare chance to make your mark on a Norfolk barn for £900k
- Credit: Sowerbys
A unique opportunity to put your stamp on a home in one of the most sought-after areas of Norfolk has come up for £900,000.
Constructed of brick and flint and featuring lots of floor-to-ceiling windows, Lodge Barn in Stiffkey is “already a pretty property” according to selling agents, Sowerbys – but it still offers huge potential to make the most of its unique position.
At the heart of the space is a good-sized sitting room, which is well-complemented by its floor-to-ceiling windows and a wood-burning stove set into an inglenook-style fireplace.
To the east of the sitting room there is a dining room and a kitchen, and to the west there is a ground-floor bedroom, bathroom and study. A workshop and carport have also been integrated into the build.
On the first floor there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, the property comes with a manageable garden, as well as further fenced-off land which offers huge potential and has a natural pond in the corner.
There is plenty of off-road parking, including in an open cart shed, and the garden is terraced.
Lodge Barn is offered for sale with no upward chain.
For more information, contact Sowerbys.
PROPERTY FACTS
Bridge Street, Stiffkey
Guide price: £900,000
Sowerbys, 01328 618022
www.sowerbys.com
