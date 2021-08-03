Revealed: The areas of Norfolk where house sale enquiries are going up

Published: 4:30 PM August 3, 2021

Norwich has seen Norfolk's highest year-on-year increase in homeowners selling up, according to new data released on sales enquiries.

According to We Buy Any Home, Norwich has seen a 107% increase in house sale enquiries in the past year, compared to 33% in Breckland and 21% in Broadland. North Norfolk has also seen an increase of 19%, while the countywide figure saw an increase of almost 16%.

In contrast, data for three areas of the county showed homeowners' desire to stay put. There was a 10% decrease in sales enquiries in Great Yarmouth, a 13% decrease in King's Lynn and West Norfolk and a 15% decrease in South Norfolk.

The data comes from We Buy Any Home's interactive enquiry tool, and is based on the number of house sale enquiries submitted to the firm between January and May 2021, compared to the same time last year.

The number of people wanting to move out of Norwich is perhaps not surprising, as it follows similar trends elsewhere - particularly in more urban environments.

Greater London, as a whole, has seen an 81% increase over the same period and five of the boroughs appear in We Buy Any Home's top ten list of the highest increases - although it's Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire which takes the top spot, with an increase of 1,100%.

We Buy Any Home also analysed the same data between January 2018 to May 2021. Breckland and North Norfolk were the only two areas where enquiries increased, both by around 12%.

The data between 2018 and 2021 also analysed the reasons why Norfolk homeowners were selling up, with 14% saying it was because they were selling on their second home.

13% said they wanted to upsize and 10% said they wanted to downsize.

Just over 5% said they wanted to move to relocate, while almost 8% said it was due to retirement.

Almost 8% of Norfolk homeowners also said they were selling up due to a broken heart - sadly a pattern which is replicated across the region.

The east of England has the highest proportion of sellers in England wanting to move due to a divorce or relationship breakdown.

