Property spotlight: Inside six-bed Grade II listed home for sale for £695k

This listed six-bed property in the centre of Wymondham with contemporary design and period features is on the market with Sowerbys for £695,000.

Churchgate House is a Grade II listed home and has an abundance of original period features set over its three floors.

These include exposed timbers, fireplaces, wooden floors, radiators and the staircase.

The ground floor includes a sitting room with a wood-burning stove and exposed timbers, a snug with open stud work and a log burner and a bespoke kitchen with exposed brickwork.

There is also a dining room with a fireplace and French doors to the courtyard, a garden room overlooking the courtyard, a bathroom, garage and a cellar.

The first floor has the family bathroom with a roll top bath and four bedrooms, one with an en-suite and a fireplace.

The second floor includes two attic bedrooms and two storage rooms with restricted headroom.

The garden is a south-facing courtyard, with a paved terrace, raised beds and access to the cellar and garage.

Churchgate House is in the centre of Wymondham, a town with independent shops, cafes and restaurants.

The house is next door to the Green Dragon Pub, a 12th-century tavern and minutes from Wymondham Abbey.

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Street, Wymondham

Guide Price: £695,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com