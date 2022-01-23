News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Property spotlight: Inside six-bed Grade II listed home for sale for £695k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:50 AM January 23, 2022
PROP - Church Street Wymondham

The kitchen, which is a bespoke design and has exposed brick walls - Credit: Sowerbys

This listed six-bed property in the centre of Wymondham with contemporary design and period features is on the market with Sowerbys for £695,000.

PROP - Church Street Wymondham

The front of the property in Church Street in Wymondham, next to the Green Dragon Pub - Credit: Sowerbys

Churchgate House is a Grade II listed home and has an abundance of original period features set over its three floors.

These include exposed timbers, fireplaces, wooden floors, radiators and the staircase.

PROP - Church Street Wymondham

The sitting room, with a wood-burning stove - Credit: Sowerbys

The ground floor includes a sitting room with a wood-burning stove and exposed timbers, a snug with open stud work and a log burner and a bespoke kitchen with exposed brickwork.

PROP - Church Street Wymondham

The dining room, which has a fireplace, large windows and French doors to the courtyard - Credit: Sowerbys

There is also a dining room with a fireplace and French doors to the courtyard, a garden room overlooking the courtyard, a bathroom, garage and a cellar.

PROP - Church Street Wymondham

The snug, with a large wood-burning stove and exposed timbers - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor has the family bathroom with a roll top bath and four bedrooms, one with an en-suite and a fireplace.

The second floor includes two attic bedrooms and two storage rooms with restricted headroom.

PROP - Church Street Wymondham

The study has built-in bookshelves - Credit: Sowerbys

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum describes heartache year on from daughter's tragic death
  2. 2 The most beautiful places to live in Norfolk - according to estate agents
  3. 3 Police on hand as anti-vaccine protesters gather in city
  1. 4 Eight dogs up for adoption at a Norfolk rehoming centre
  2. 5 East Norfolk road closed with firefighters at the scene
  3. 6 Investigations continue after woman on mobility scooter assaults man
  4. 7 Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth
  5. 8 'I listen to science': City folk hit back at anti-vax protests
  6. 9 Emergency services at scene of crash near A47 in Norwich
  7. 10 Builder of 15 years puts down tools and opens smokehouse restaurant

The garden is a south-facing courtyard, with a paved terrace, raised beds and access to the cellar and garage.

PROP - Church Street Wymondham

The stairs are period characteristics of the house - Credit: Sowerbys

Churchgate House is in the centre of Wymondham, a town with independent shops, cafes and restaurants.

PROP - Church Street Wymondham

The principal bedroom, which has an ensuite, a fireplace and an original radiator - Credit: Sowerbys

The house is next door to the Green Dragon Pub, a 12th-century tavern and minutes from Wymondham Abbey. 

PROP - Church Street Wymondham

The family bathroom on the fiirst floor - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Street, Wymondham

PROP - Church Street Wymondham

The south-facing courtyard garden, with a paved terrace and raised beds - Credit: Sowerbys

Guide Price: £695,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Hopkins

One of East Anglia's largest property builders is sold to investment firm

Derin Clark

person
The Holiday Inn in Ipswich Road is to be used as a care hotel

Holiday Inn to become 'care hotel' to help struggling hospitals

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Chris Avery opened Bebe-Rais in Scratby last year named after his daughter.

Food and Drink

People are driving for hours to visit this loaded fries and doughnut kiosk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham Road near Briston and Melton Constable

Norfolk Live News

North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon