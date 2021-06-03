Listed townhouse for sale for £295,000 in historic area of Norwich
- Credit: Brown & Co
A Grade II listed townhouse on the edge of the medieval quarter of Norwich has come up for sale for £295,000.
The two-bedroom property at St Miles Alley was built in the 1600s and overlooks St Martin at Oak, a Grade I listed church which was hit by bombs during the Second World War. It lost its tower as a result but is still in use today as a music academy.
The two-bedroom property is listed for sale with Brown & Co and is said to be a home of architectural and historic interest, with accommodation spread over three floors and a shared courtyard, which is tucked away. In fact, it's easy to forget that you're in the city.
The kitchen and sitting room are located on the ground floor of the house and feature a delightful inglenook fireplace with multi-fuel burning stove.
On the first floor there is a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, as well as a family bathroom, and on the second floor you will find the master suite, which enjoys lovely views over the church.
You may also want to watch:
The courtyard is shared with three other properties within St Miles Alley. It has space for a table and chairs.
For more information, contact Brown & Co.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
- 2 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
- 3 The moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home
- 4 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
- 5 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 6 A47 closed after crash involving caravan towed by Land Rover
- 7 Seven fire crews spend night battling A47 building blaze
- 8 Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale
- 9 Cathedral fraudster who took £235,000 must pay back £1
- 10 Builder's 80-tonne present helps customers reach popular pub
PROPERTY FACTS
St Miles Alley, Norwich
Price: £295,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com