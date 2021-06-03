Listed townhouse for sale for £295,000 in historic area of Norwich

Published: 7:30 AM June 3, 2021

A Grade II listed townhouse on St Miles Alley in Norwich has come up for sale - Credit: Brown & Co

A Grade II listed townhouse on the edge of the medieval quarter of Norwich has come up for sale for £295,000.

The two-bedroom property at St Miles Alley was built in the 1600s and overlooks St Martin at Oak, a Grade I listed church which was hit by bombs during the Second World War. It lost its tower as a result but is still in use today as a music academy.

Accommodation is arranged over three floors, with timber beams and a feature fireplace and woodburning stove in the sitting room - Credit: Brown & Co

One of two bedrooms at this Grade II listed property for sale at St Miles Alley, Norwich - Credit: Brown & Co

The two-bedroom property is listed for sale with Brown & Co and is said to be a home of architectural and historic interest, with accommodation spread over three floors and a shared courtyard, which is tucked away. In fact, it's easy to forget that you're in the city.

The kitchen and sitting room are located on the ground floor of the house and feature a delightful inglenook fireplace with multi-fuel burning stove.

Inside the kitchen, which is accessed by an entrance hall at the back and is light and airy with Shaker-style cabinets and has enough room for a table and chairs - Credit: Brown & Co

The master bedroom is located on the second floor, at the very top of the house, and enjoys lovely views over the neighbouring church - Credit: Brown & Co

On the first floor there is a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, as well as a family bathroom, and on the second floor you will find the master suite, which enjoys lovely views over the church.

The courtyard is shared with three other properties within St Miles Alley. It has space for a table and chairs.

The property shares a courtyard garden with three neighbouring properties and creates a 'tucked away' feeling, despite being right in the heart of the city - Credit: Brown & Co

For more information, contact Brown & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Miles Alley, Norwich

Price: £295,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com