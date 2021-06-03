News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Listed townhouse for sale for £295,000 in historic area of Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:30 AM June 3, 2021   
17th century timber-framed townhouse in a row with Tudor detailing, pathway in front, lawn outside

A Grade II listed townhouse on St Miles Alley in Norwich has come up for sale - Credit: Brown & Co

A Grade II listed townhouse on the edge of the medieval quarter of Norwich has come up for sale for £295,000.

The two-bedroom property at St Miles Alley was built in the 1600s and overlooks St Martin at Oak, a Grade I listed church which was hit by bombs during the Second World War. It lost its tower as a result but is still in use today as a music academy.

Neutral painted living room with big timber ceiling beams, woodburning stove, inglenook fireplace, carpeted floors

Accommodation is arranged over three floors, with timber beams and a feature fireplace and woodburning stove in the sitting room - Credit: Brown & Co

Bright pale blue bedroom with timber beam detailing, striped carpet, double bed, sash window

One of two bedrooms at this Grade II listed property for sale at St Miles Alley, Norwich - Credit: Brown & Co

The two-bedroom property is listed for sale with Brown & Co and is said to be a home of architectural and historic interest, with accommodation spread over three floors and a shared courtyard, which is tucked away. In fact, it's easy to forget that you're in the city.

The kitchen and sitting room are located on the ground floor of the house and feature a delightful inglenook fireplace with multi-fuel burning stove.

Cream coloured Shaker-style kitchen with wood panelling, Butler style sink, raised countertops and wide window

Inside the kitchen, which is accessed by an entrance hall at the back and is light and airy with Shaker-style cabinets and has enough room for a table and chairs - Credit: Brown & Co

Double bedroom with sloping ceilings, sash window, timber beams and alcove storage with hanging chandelier

The master bedroom is located on the second floor, at the very top of the house, and enjoys lovely views over the neighbouring church - Credit: Brown & Co

On the first floor there is a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, as well as a family bathroom, and on the second floor you will find the master suite, which enjoys lovely views over the church.

The courtyard is shared with three other properties within St Miles Alley. It has space for a table and chairs.

Pretty courtyard garden outside historic period building with water butt, patio, outdoor furniture and planted beds

The property shares a courtyard garden with three neighbouring properties and creates a 'tucked away' feeling, despite being right in the heart of the city - Credit: Brown & Co

For more information, contact Brown & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
St Miles Alley, Norwich
Price: £295,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

