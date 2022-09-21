See inside £1.35m 18th-century home which backs on to river

Gallery

A nine-bed home in Mundesley is selling for £1.35m - Credit: Savills

A nine-bedroom period home which backs on to a river in north Norfolk is on the market for £1,350,000.

Mundesley Beck House is Grade II listed and is believed to date back to the 18th century with some 19th-century additions.

The front hall leads to the dining and drawing rooms - Credit: Savills

The drawing room has a ceiling rose and a fireplace - Credit: Savills

The house opens into the entrance hall which is flanked by the dining room, the drawing room and the sitting room.

At the back of the house are the kitchen, the breakfast room, the utility room and a bathroom.

The dining room has large windows and a fireplace - Credit: Savills

The kitchen has wood-fronted base and wall units - Credit: Savills

There is also a boiler room, a garden room and a cellar.

Upstairs there are six bedrooms of varying sizes, two with en suites, and two bathrooms with free-standing baths.

One of the bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Savills

One of the bedrooms on the first floor, overlooking the garden - Credit: Savills

Then on the second floor, there are three further bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchenette.

Mundesley Beck House sits in 1.4 acres of land and is approached by a long gravel drive.

One of the shared bathrooms on the first floor - Credit: Savills

The garden has a small patio for outdoor furniture - Credit: Savills

To the rear, there is another drive with access to the High Street and outbuildings including stables and stores.

There is a walled garden with a variety of fruit trees as well as a large lawn that leads down to the River Mun and overlooks paddocks.

The house has 1.4 acres of land - Credit: Savills

The property backs on to the River Mun - Credit: Savills

Mundesley Beck House is just under a mile from the beach and is on a quiet road between fields and the river.

It is eight miles from Cromer and 19 miles from Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Water Lane, Mundesley

Guide price: £1,350,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.co.uk