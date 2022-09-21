Gallery
See inside £1.35m 18th-century home which backs on to river
A nine-bedroom period home which backs on to a river in north Norfolk is on the market for £1,350,000.
Mundesley Beck House is Grade II listed and is believed to date back to the 18th century with some 19th-century additions.
The house opens into the entrance hall which is flanked by the dining room, the drawing room and the sitting room.
At the back of the house are the kitchen, the breakfast room, the utility room and a bathroom.
There is also a boiler room, a garden room and a cellar.
Upstairs there are six bedrooms of varying sizes, two with en suites, and two bathrooms with free-standing baths.
Then on the second floor, there are three further bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchenette.
Mundesley Beck House sits in 1.4 acres of land and is approached by a long gravel drive.
To the rear, there is another drive with access to the High Street and outbuildings including stables and stores.
There is a walled garden with a variety of fruit trees as well as a large lawn that leads down to the River Mun and overlooks paddocks.
Mundesley Beck House is just under a mile from the beach and is on a quiet road between fields and the river.
It is eight miles from Cromer and 19 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Water Lane, Mundesley
Guide price: £1,350,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.co.uk