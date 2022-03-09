News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this manor house on the Norfolk coast on sale for £1.8m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM March 9, 2022
Updated: 10:20 AM March 9, 2022
PROP - Lodge Road, Heacham

The coastal manor house is on sale for £1.8m - Credit: Fine & Country

A six-bedroom manor house on the Norfolk coast is on the market for £1.8m.

Built in the 17th century, the detached property in Heacham is Grade II listed and has been restored by the current owner.

PROP - Lodge Road, Heacham

The entrance hall has tiled flooring and is currently decorated in a white, grey and black theme - Credit: Fine & Country

PROP - Lodge Road, Heacham

The largest reception room at the back of the property, with a fireplace, bay window and French doors to the garden - Credit: Fine & Country

The house is entered through the hall and on the left side of the property are two reception rooms, a toilet and a side door.

Both reception rooms have a fireplace and one has a bay window with French doors to the garden.

PROP - Lodge Road, Heacham

The dining room is between the breakfast room and the kitchen - Credit: Fine & Country

PROP - Lodge Road, Heacham

The 32ft kitchen is at the back of the property, overlooking the garden - Credit: Fine & Country

On the right side of the property is another reception room, the breakfast room, the dining room, the 32ft kitchen and other storage and utility rooms. 

Between the kitchen and the dining room there are stairs to the basement, which has two rooms.

PROP - Lodge Road, Heacham

One of the six bedrooms on the first floor, it has an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe - Credit: Fine & Country

PROP - Lodge Road, Heacham

The en suite for the master bedroom, which is 15ft by 15ft - Credit: Fine & Country

On the first floor there are six bedrooms, each with an en suite, and most of the bedrooms have either a walk-in wardrobe or built-in storage.

Most Read

  1. 1 Most wanted Norfolk man still at large despite international appeal
  2. 2 Leading GP warns of 'unsafe' conditions as patient numbers grow
  3. 3 Corrie McKeague told woman he walked to airbase after night out - inquest
  1. 4 Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash
  2. 5 Restaurant gets new head chef with hopes of landing AA rosette
  3. 6 War bunker on sale for £25,000 gets nearly 200 enquiries in three days
  4. 7 Man arrested after crash in Great Yarmouth as woman seriously injured
  5. 8 One taken to hospital after crash on A140
  6. 9 Man disgusted after seeing his quote for heating oil double
  7. 10 North Norfolk holiday spot named among best places for stargazing in UK

The master bedroom is 18ft by 13ft with an en suite and two walk-in wardrobes.

PROP - Lodge Road, Heacham

The master bedroom on the first floor, with an en suite, walk-in wardrobe, fireplace and a bay window - Credit: Fine & Country

PROP - Lodge Road, Heacham

One of the en suites on the first floor, with a free-standing bath and tiled walls - Credit: Fine & Country

The property is situated in two acres and is set well back from the road.

There are substantial walled gardens and woodland and the home is less than a mile from the beach.

PROP - Lodge Road, Heacham

The back of the property from the garden - Credit: Fine & Country

PROP - Lodge Road, Heacham

The property is set in two acres of land, with walled gardens and woodland - Credit: Fine & Country

PROPERTY FACTS

Lodge Road, Heacham

Guide Price: £1,800,000

Fine and Country, 01328 854190, www.fineandcountry.com

Heacham News
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Prince Harry's ex has baby with north Norfolk hotelier

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Food and Drink

Country park café overlooking lake reopens with new menu

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Victoria Metcalf Smith, who took her own life in April 2021

Mother's warning after solicitor took own life amid perimenopause struggles

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A legacy to help others: Edward Lord died after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer during lockdown

Obituary

Obituary: 36-year-old who brought forward his wedding after diagnosis

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon