See inside this manor house on the Norfolk coast on sale for £1.8m
- Credit: Fine & Country
A six-bedroom manor house on the Norfolk coast is on the market for £1.8m.
Built in the 17th century, the detached property in Heacham is Grade II listed and has been restored by the current owner.
The house is entered through the hall and on the left side of the property are two reception rooms, a toilet and a side door.
Both reception rooms have a fireplace and one has a bay window with French doors to the garden.
On the right side of the property is another reception room, the breakfast room, the dining room, the 32ft kitchen and other storage and utility rooms.
Between the kitchen and the dining room there are stairs to the basement, which has two rooms.
On the first floor there are six bedrooms, each with an en suite, and most of the bedrooms have either a walk-in wardrobe or built-in storage.
The master bedroom is 18ft by 13ft with an en suite and two walk-in wardrobes.
The property is situated in two acres and is set well back from the road.
There are substantial walled gardens and woodland and the home is less than a mile from the beach.
PROPERTY FACTS
Lodge Road, Heacham
Guide Price: £1,800,000
Fine and Country, 01328 854190, www.fineandcountry.com