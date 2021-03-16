Listed flint cottage for sale near Norwich is 'perfect' renovation project
- Credit: Hammond & Stratford
A Grade II listed brick and flint character cottage has come up for sale in Eaton at a guide price of £300,000.
The property is available chain-free and described by selling agents Hammond & Stratford as being "in need of updating but a perfect project with huge potential."
It features a large 12' by 10' sitting room, complete with impressive stone fire surround, and three good-sized bedrooms all with built-in storage.
There is a good-sized family bathroom upstairs, as well as a ground-floor shower room and a useful utility space.
The property is fitted with gas central heating and includes secondary glazing over its wood-framed windows, as well as a single garage and off-road parking on the driveway.
It also has a large L-shaped garden.
The property is well-located in the centre of Eaton, with a supermarket and pub nearby. It also benefits from excellent transport links, both into and around Norwich city centre and further afield via the A11 and A47.
PROPERTY FACTS
Eaton Street, Norwich
Guide price: £300,000-£325,000
Hammond & Stratford, 01603 950104, www.hammondstratford.co.uk