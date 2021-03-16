Listed flint cottage for sale near Norwich is 'perfect' renovation project

Published: 4:25 PM March 16, 2021 Updated: 5:27 PM March 16, 2021

This Grade II listed cottage on Eaton Street, Eaton, is for sale at a guide price of £300,000 - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

A Grade II listed brick and flint character cottage has come up for sale in Eaton at a guide price of £300,000.

This three-bedroom character cottage in Eaton could do with some updating but offers "huge potential" according to selling agents Hammond & Stratford - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The property is available chain-free and described by selling agents Hammond & Stratford as being "in need of updating but a perfect project with huge potential."

This Grade II listed property at Eaton Street, Eaton, is for sale at a guide price of £300,000 - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

It features a large 12' by 10' sitting room, complete with impressive stone fire surround, and three good-sized bedrooms all with built-in storage.

The property has three bedrooms, all with built-in storage - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

There is a good-sized family bathroom upstairs, as well as a ground-floor shower room and a useful utility space.

There is a family bathroom upstairs - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The property is fitted with gas central heating and includes secondary glazing over its wood-framed windows, as well as a single garage and off-road parking on the driveway.

The property is Grade II listed and for sale at a guide price of £300,000 - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

It also has a large L-shaped garden.

The property is well-located in the centre of Eaton, with a supermarket and pub nearby. It also benefits from excellent transport links, both into and around Norwich city centre and further afield via the A11 and A47.

This Grade II listed cottage in Eaton is for sale - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

PROPERTY FACTS

Eaton Street, Norwich

Guide price: £300,000-£325,000

Hammond & Stratford, 01603 950104, www.hammondstratford.co.uk