News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Listed flint cottage for sale near Norwich is 'perfect' renovation project

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:25 PM March 16, 2021    Updated: 5:27 PM March 16, 2021
Photograph showing the exterior of a brick and flint cottage on the edge of a main road with blue sky behind

This Grade II listed cottage on Eaton Street, Eaton, is for sale at a guide price of £300,000 - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

A Grade II listed brick and flint character cottage has come up for sale in Eaton at a guide price of £300,000.

Photograph showing a small lounge with bright orange curtains, beige sofas and a feature fireplace

This three-bedroom character cottage in Eaton could do with some updating but offers "huge potential" according to selling agents Hammond & Stratford - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The property is available chain-free and described by selling agents Hammond & Stratford as being "in need of updating but a perfect project with huge potential." 

Photograph of an entrance hall with wooden cladding on the stairwell

This Grade II listed property at Eaton Street, Eaton, is for sale at a guide price of £300,000 - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

It features a large 12' by 10' sitting room, complete with impressive stone fire surround, and three good-sized bedrooms all with built-in storage.

Photograph of a bedroom with a large pine built-in wardrobe, plus a small window and the edge of a bed with white duvet and pillows

The property has three bedrooms, all with built-in storage - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

There is a good-sized family bathroom upstairs, as well as a ground-floor shower room and a useful utility space.

Photograph showing a 1970s-style bathroom with wood panelled ceiling and grey bath suite

There is a family bathroom upstairs - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

The property is fitted with gas central heating and includes secondary glazing over its wood-framed windows, as well as a single garage and off-road parking on the driveway.

Photograph of the exterior of a brick and flint cottage with L-shaped garden and well-stocked flower beds

The property is Grade II listed and for sale at a guide price of £300,000 - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

It also has a large L-shaped garden.

The property is well-located in the centre of Eaton, with a supermarket and pub nearby. It also benefits from excellent transport links, both into and around Norwich city centre and further afield via the A11 and A47. 

Exterior photograph showing a brick and flint cottage with patio garden

This Grade II listed cottage in Eaton is for sale - Credit: Hammond & Stratford

Most Read

  1. 1 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
  2. 2 'Have we learned nothing?' - Caroline Flack's mum fears Meghan Markle saga shows nothing has been learned from daughter's death
  3. 3 Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights
  1. 4 Warning over conwoman cold caller claiming to be 'from Amazon'
  2. 5 Zaks brings back mobile burger van - introducing 'Lil Blue'
  3. 6 All the Norfolk car boot sales hoping to reopen in April
  4. 7 Quiet neighbourhood left 'crawling with police' after break-in
  5. 8 Gang followed woman for 100 miles to steal Rolex watch, court hears
  6. 9 City could be without several key players for Preston clash
  7. 10 Developer changes plans for 185 homes to keep 'historic association'

PROPERTY FACTS
Eaton Street, Norwich
Guide price: £300,000-£325,000
Hammond & Stratford, 01603 950104, www.hammondstratford.co.uk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sheringham RNLI crew

People

Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Craig and David Rowland-Barnes, at their new home in Ormesby; James Askew and his partner Amber De Pasquale and the home they bought at Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell.

East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Road in Buxton was closed by Norfolk Police due to a fire at a property

Updated

Man taken to hospital after fire in village

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
All pre-school, nursery and primary school pupils have returned to classrooms this week.

Education | Updated

Eleven Norfolk schools send pupils home to isolate in first week back

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus