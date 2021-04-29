Listed cottage is for sale for half a million after modern makeover

Published: 5:05 PM April 29, 2021

The exterior of the property, which is Grade II listed and believed to date back to 1860, has also been restored - Credit: Russen & Hill

A carefully extended, Grade II listed cottage in Old Costessey has come up for sale for offers in the region of £500,000.

Selling agents Russen & Hill say that the three-bedroom property offers a unique blend of old and new, as well as a 26ft open-plan kitchen/family room and lovely field views from the garden.

The property is believed to have been built in 1860 by the Gunton brothers, who owned the nearby Gunton Brickworks, which was well-known for producing ornamental bricks during its heyday in the late 19th century.

The fireplace in the sitting room is believed to have been restored from Old Costessey Hall - Credit: Russen & Hill

The open-plan living space extends to around 26ft with a raised modern kitchen area - Credit: Russen & Hill

The open-plan living space is bathed in plenty of natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors leading out on to the terrace - Credit: Russen & Hill

This three-bedroom property at West End, Old Costessey, is for sale for offers in the region of £500,000 - Credit: Russen & Hill

The current owners have renovated and extended it and today, the property offers an entrance hall, sitting room, which includes an open fireplace believed to have been restored from Old Costessey Hall, and a separate dining room alongside its large open-plan family room.

Within this, the kitchen is fitted with stylish modern units, white granite worktops and a range of built-in Neff appliances, including an induction hob, double cooker, dishwasher and wine cooler, plus a large utility cupboard to house a washer and dryer.



The ground-floor accommodation is completed by a useful shower room with double shower unit, and upstairs there are three large bedrooms served by a contemporary family bathroom, which has been fitted with a bath and separate shower.

The kitchen, which sits on a raised plinth, has been fitted with a modern range of units, appliances and a breakfast bar - Credit: Russen & Hill

One of three bedrooms at this Grade II listed property for sale in Old Costessey - Credit: Russen & Hill

There are three good-sized bedrooms at the property - Credit: Russen & Hill

There is a shower room on the ground floor and a bathroom upstairs - Credit: Russen & Hill

And, outside, the property makes a statement too. The brickwork has been brought back to its former glory after a careful restoration and the driveway provides ample off-road parking for two cars.

The large garden can also be accessed from the side and offers spectacular views over open fields, with a private stream meandering in between, plus a patio area that's perfect for al fresco dining.

PROPERTY FACTS

West End, Old Costessey

Offers in the region of £500,000

Russen & Hill, 01603 744359, www.russenandhill.co.uk

The garden offers stunning views over neighbouring feels and is separated by a stream - Credit: Russen & Hill

There is a good-sized patio at the rear of the property - Credit: Russen & Hill

The property offers a patio as well as a long, narrow garden leading down to a stream - Credit: Russen & Hill



