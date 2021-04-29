News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Listed cottage is for sale for half a million after modern makeover

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:05 PM April 29, 2021   
Photograph showing a symmetrical sandy coloured brick cottage with wrought iron fence and brick wall outside

The exterior of the property, which is Grade II listed and believed to date back to 1860, has also been restored - Credit: Russen & Hill

A carefully extended, Grade II listed cottage in Old Costessey has come up for sale for offers in the region of £500,000.

Selling agents Russen & Hill say that the three-bedroom property offers a unique blend of old and new, as well as a 26ft open-plan kitchen/family room and lovely field views from the garden.

The property is believed to have been built in 1860 by the Gunton brothers, who owned the nearby Gunton Brickworks, which was well-known for producing ornamental bricks during its heyday in the late 19th century.

Photograph of a sandy coloured stone fireplace surround with open fire in a sitting room with sun streaming in

The fireplace in the sitting room is believed to have been restored from Old Costessey Hall - Credit: Russen & Hill

Photograph of a grey modern kitchen raised on a plinth and a neutrally decorated sitting room with pink accessories

The open-plan living space extends to around 26ft with a raised modern kitchen area - Credit: Russen & Hill

Photograph of a glass-panelled living space leading out on to a terrace with outdoor table and chairs

The open-plan living space is bathed in plenty of natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors leading out on to the terrace - Credit: Russen & Hill

Photograph of a sun-kissed play room with modern bright blue sofa, rug over wood floors and wooden cupboards

This three-bedroom property at West End, Old Costessey, is for sale for offers in the region of £500,000 - Credit: Russen & Hill

The current owners have renovated and extended it and today, the property offers an entrance hall, sitting room, which includes an open fireplace believed to have been restored from Old Costessey Hall, and a separate dining room alongside its large open-plan family room.

Within this, the kitchen is fitted with stylish modern units, white granite worktops and a range of built-in Neff appliances, including an induction hob, double cooker, dishwasher and wine cooler, plus a large utility cupboard to house a washer and dryer.

The ground-floor accommodation is completed by a useful shower room with double shower unit, and upstairs there are three large bedrooms served by a contemporary family bathroom, which has been fitted with a bath and separate shower.

Photograph of a modern kitchen with grey cabinets, white worktops and wood-effect lino and white walls

The kitchen, which sits on a raised plinth, has been fitted with a modern range of units, appliances and a breakfast bar - Credit: Russen & Hill

Photograph of a master bedroom with white four poster bed in front of a window and exposed brick wall

One of three bedrooms at this Grade II listed property for sale in Old Costessey - Credit: Russen & Hill

Photograph of a modern child's bedroom with exposed brick wall, carpeted floor and large window

There are three good-sized bedrooms at the property - Credit: Russen & Hill

Photograph of a contemporary grey and white shower room with double-sized walk in shower cubicle

There is a shower room on the ground floor and a bathroom upstairs - Credit: Russen & Hill

And, outside, the property makes a statement too. The brickwork has been brought back to its former glory after a careful restoration and the driveway provides ample off-road parking for two cars.

The large garden can also be accessed from the side and offers spectacular views over open fields, with a private stream meandering in between, plus a patio area that's perfect for al fresco dining.

PROPERTY FACTS
West End, Old Costessey
Offers in the region of £500,000
Russen & Hill, 01603 744359, www.russenandhill.co.uk

Photograph of a macrame style hammock hanging from a tree in front of a stream and rolling fields

The garden offers stunning views over neighbouring feels and is separated by a stream - Credit: Russen & Hill

Photograph of an L-shaped seating area at the back of a modern house extension, bathed in sunshine

There is a good-sized patio at the rear of the property - Credit: Russen & Hill

Photograph of a sunny bright garden with narrow lawn and a patio fenced off by glass balustrades

The property offers a patio as well as a long, narrow garden leading down to a stream - Credit: Russen & Hill


