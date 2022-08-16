Chapel conversion in need of renovating is on the market for £425,000

This three-bed chapel conversion near Holt is on the market for £425,000 - Credit: William H Brown

A converted chapel in need of modernisation has come up for sale in Letheringsett, near Holt, for £425,000.

Selling agents William H Brown describe the three-bedroom property as an “interesting opportunity”, offering a garden and off-road parking as well as further scope to improve.

The chapel was founded in 1898 as Letheringsett Methodist Church and is one of several converted chapels in the county.

It was part of the Primitive Methodist church, an offshoot of Wesleyan methodism, and mainly served rural communities.

In the 1930s, the two denominations became the founding partners of one combined church - the United Methodists of Great Britain – which meant that fewer chapels were needed. As a result, many were left empty and either became derelict or, like this one, were converted into housing.

Extensive renovations are needed to help the property realise its full potential, but accommodation is currently arranged over two floors and includes two bedrooms, a shower room and a sitting room on the ground floor.

The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with a range of wall and base units but does need updating, and there is also space for a washing machine as well as a built-in oven, hob and hood.

Several period features have been retained throughout, including arched and stained glass windows to the front, panelling to the walls and exposed rafters and beams.

To the first floor there is another bedroom, featuring sloped ceilings, a wash basin and a built-in cupboard, and to the front of the property there is a shingled parking area and lawns to the side and rear.

For more information, contact William H Brown.

PROPERTY FACTS

Riverside Road, Letheringsett

Guide price: £425,000

William H Brown, 01263 658016

www.williamhbrown.co.uk

