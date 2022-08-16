News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Chapel conversion in need of renovating is on the market for £425,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:30 AM August 16, 2022
Former methodist chapel on Riverside Road, Letheringsett, Holt, which is for sale for £425,000

This three-bed chapel conversion near Holt is on the market for £425,000 - Credit: William H Brown

A converted chapel in need of modernisation has come up for sale in Letheringsett, near Holt, for £425,000.

Selling agents William H Brown describe the three-bedroom property as an “interesting opportunity”, offering a garden and off-road parking as well as further scope to improve. 

The chapel was founded in 1898 as Letheringsett Methodist Church and is one of several converted chapels in the county.  

It was part of the Primitive Methodist church, an offshoot of Wesleyan methodism, and mainly served rural communities. 

Arched window at a 3-bed chapel conversion for sale off Riverside Road, Letheringsett, which is for sale for £425k

The property still features some lovely period details - including arched and stained glass windows and exposed beams - Credit: William H Brown

Dated kitchen/breakfast room in a 3-bed chapel conversion for sale off Riverside Road, Letheringsett, for £425,000

The kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: William H Brown

Fitted kitchen with a cooker in a 3-bed chapel conversion for sale off Riverside Road, Letheringsett, for £425k

The kitchen could do with some updating to realise its full potential - Credit: William H Brown

In the 1930s, the two denominations became the founding partners of one combined church - the United Methodists of Great Britain – which meant that fewer chapels were needed. As a result, many were left empty and either became derelict or, like this one, were converted into housing. 

Extensive renovations are needed to help the property realise its full potential, but accommodation is currently arranged over two floors and includes two bedrooms, a shower room and a sitting room on the ground floor. 

The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with a range of wall and base units but does need updating, and there is also space for a washing machine as well as a built-in oven, hob and hood. 

Lounge with floral wallpaper and paneling in a 3-bed chapel conversion for sale in Holt for £425k

The lounge could also do with some updating - Credit: William H Brown

Inside one of the three bedrooms at a converted Methodist chapel in Letheringsett, which is on the market for £425,000

Inside one of the three bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

Rear garden of a 3-bed chapel conversion off Riverside Road, Letheringsett, which is for sale for £425,000

There are gardens to the side and rear - Credit: William H Brown

Several period features have been retained throughout, including arched and stained glass windows to the front, panelling to the walls and exposed rafters and beams. 

To the first floor there is another bedroom, featuring sloped ceilings, a wash basin and a built-in cupboard, and to the front of the property there is a shingled parking area and lawns to the side and rear. 

For more information, contact William H Brown. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Riverside Road, Letheringsett 
Guide price: £425,000 
William H Brown, 01263 658016 
www.williamhbrown.co.uk 

