See inside riverside barn conversion selling for £600k

This four-bed home overlooking the river in Lenwade is on the market with Minors & Brady for £600,000.

The upside-down home is part of a four-property barn conversion.

There are three other homes with the same external styling neighbouring the property.

Backing on to the river, this home is described as a 'fisherman's paradise' with views stretching across the river to Weston Hall parkland.

The house, with hardwood flooring throughout, is entered into the front hall which has access to the four bedrooms.

The two rear bedrooms have access via French doors to the terrace.

The ground floor has three bathrooms, one of which is an en suite.

The first floor has a large reception room with a feature log burner, large windows, and French doors leading on to a covered balcony.

The reception room also has access to the kitchen and breakfast room, which has Neff appliances, a Belfast sink, granite worktops and a small utility room that has loft access.

The large and quiet private terrace to the rear of the property has room for outdoor furniture and leads to river access on the 400m frontage.

There are also other fishing lakes locally.

Located in Lenwade, this property has access to all local amenities. It is minutes from the local pub and the village also has a hotel, a butcher, a bakery, a fish and chip shop, a newsagent and more.

It is 12 miles from Norwich with a direct bus route. There is also access to Marriott's Way.

PROPERTY FACTS

Lenwade Mill, Lenwade

Guide Price: £600,000

Minors & Brady, 01362 700820, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk