See inside riverside barn conversion selling for £600k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM March 20, 2022
Updated: 8:49 AM March 20, 2022
PROP - Lenwade Mill, Lenwade

Lenwade Mill is a barn conversion made up of four properties - Credit: Minors & Brady

This four-bed home overlooking the river in Lenwade is on the market with Minors & Brady for £600,000.

The upside-down home is part of a four-property barn conversion.

There are three other homes with the same external styling neighbouring the property.

PROP - Lenwade Mill, Lenwade

The house has hardwood flooring throughout - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROP - Lenwade Mill, Lenwade

One of the bedrooms on the ground floor leading to the terrace - Credit: Minors & Brady

Backing on to the river, this home is described as a 'fisherman's paradise' with views stretching across the river to Weston Hall parkland.

The house, with hardwood flooring throughout, is entered into the front hall which has access to the four bedrooms.

The two rear bedrooms have access via French doors to the terrace.

PROP - Lenwade Mill, Lenwade

One of the three bathrooms in the property - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROP - Lenwade Mill, Lenwade

One of the rear bedrooms leading to the balcony has been made into a home gym - Credit: Minors & Brady

The ground floor has three bathrooms, one of which is an en suite.

The first floor has a large reception room with a feature log burner, large windows, and French doors leading on to a covered balcony.

PROP - Lenwade Mill, Lenwade

One of the two bedrooms at the front of the property on the ground floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROP - Lenwade Mill, Lenwade

The reception room has a log burner and large windows with river views - Credit: Minors & Brady

The reception room also has access to the kitchen and breakfast room, which has Neff appliances, a Belfast sink, granite worktops and a small utility room that has loft access.

The large and quiet private terrace to the rear of the property has room for outdoor furniture and leads to river access on the 400m frontage.

There are also other fishing lakes locally.

PROP - Lenwade Mill, Lenwade

The first-floor covered balcony is accessed from the reception room - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROP - Lenwade Mill, Lenwade

The kitchen has Neff appliances, an island and granite worktops - Credit: Minors & Brady

Located in Lenwade, this property has access to all local amenities. It is minutes from the local pub and the village also has a hotel, a butcher, a bakery, a fish and chip shop, a newsagent and more.

It is 12 miles from Norwich with a direct bus route. There is also access to Marriott's Way.

PROP - Lenwade Mill, Lenwade

The large private terrace leads to the river frontage - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROP - Lenwade Mill, Lenwade

The home has views of the neighbouring Weston Hall parkland - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Lenwade Mill, Lenwade

Guide Price: £600,000

Minors & Brady, 01362 700820, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

