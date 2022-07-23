'Rare' country cottage up for sale for the first time in over 60 years

This four-bedroom cottage in an idyllic location in Sparham is for sale for the first time in over 60 years - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A four-bedroom cottage in an idyllic location in Sparham will go up for auction sale next week.

The property, which is listed for sale with Auction House East Anglia, and is sold as seen, is listed at a guide price of £200,000.

It was originally two semi-detached cottages but was joined as one many years ago and is now on the market for the first time in over 60 years.

It requires a full programme of modernisation throughout but offers huge potential, enjoying an idyllic location in a tenth of an acre.

The property sits in a plot around a tenth of an acre - but the garden does require work - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property has several ground-floor reception and living spaces - but all need modernisation and refurbishment - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia describes it as a "rare opportunity" and says that the property is double-glazed and has electric heating, although this has not been tested.

Accommodation includes a sun room, sitting room, kitchen, wet room and utility space on the ground floor, as well as a dining room and a useful store room.

All four bedrooms are located upstairs and are accessed by two separate staircases.

Although in need of a massive renovation project, the cottage offers huge potential - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Outside, the property has a mature front garden, which is in need of attention, as well as a greenhouse, several timber sheds and the potential for off-road parking.

The property is situated down a dead-end track in a semi-rural location close to Sparham Pools and the River Wensum, and less than half a mile north of Lyng.

The kitchen area - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The garden - like the cottage - needs some TLC - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, July 27. For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS

Lyng Road, Sparham

Guide price: £200,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

