Buy land on a secret island for £3,000-£6,000

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 12:49 PM July 13, 2021   
Heron Island, Norfolk, for sale

A plot on Heron Island is for sale - Credit: Auction House

It's like something out of a Famous Five adventure. Land on the exciting-sounding Heron Island in Norfolk, which many don't even know exists, is being auctioned.

Crabbetts Marsh, on the island near Horning and Wroxham, is a parcel of amenity waterside land accessed only via a bridge.

Heron Island, Norfolk, for sale

A plot is for sale on Heron Island - Credit: Auction House

Currently overgrown, the "tranquil spot" is found off a shared driveway, crossing the bridge from dry land.

Plot 74 is being auctioned on July 28 in a livestream sale.

Heron Island can be found after leaving Wroxham, heading towards Horning. It's located by turning right onto a private road called South Quays Lane, across a bridge.

Heron Island, Norfolk

Like something out of a Famous Five adventure: the map locating the land for sale on Heron Island - Credit: Auction House

Bryan Baxter, auctioneer at Auction House, said: "Crabbetts Marsh is a private dyke leading onto the River Bure and Plot 74 is a parcel of amenity waterside land, situated on Heron Island, a part of the marsh accessed via a bridge.

"Currently overgrown this tranquil spot can be accessed via a shared driveway and is within a short distance of the village of Horning and only a mile from Wroxham."


Norfolk

