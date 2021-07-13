Buy land on a secret island for £3,000-£6,000
- Credit: Auction House
It's like something out of a Famous Five adventure. Land on the exciting-sounding Heron Island in Norfolk, which many don't even know exists, is being auctioned.
Crabbetts Marsh, on the island near Horning and Wroxham, is a parcel of amenity waterside land accessed only via a bridge.
Currently overgrown, the "tranquil spot" is found off a shared driveway, crossing the bridge from dry land.
Plot 74 is being auctioned on July 28 in a livestream sale.
Heron Island can be found after leaving Wroxham, heading towards Horning. It's located by turning right onto a private road called South Quays Lane, across a bridge.
You may also want to watch:
Bryan Baxter, auctioneer at Auction House, said: "Crabbetts Marsh is a private dyke leading onto the River Bure and Plot 74 is a parcel of amenity waterside land, situated on Heron Island, a part of the marsh accessed via a bridge.
"Currently overgrown this tranquil spot can be accessed via a shared driveway and is within a short distance of the village of Horning and only a mile from Wroxham."
Most Read
- 1 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
- 2 Another restaurant closes temporarily because of Covid
- 3 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
- 4 Man hit by police car during brawl after England v Italy
- 5 International firm to move global HQ to Norfolk town
- 6 Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140
- 7 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
- 8 'Scandalous' - Drivers' anger over city taxi rank move
- 9 19-year-old left with heart condition and trauma after horror pregnancy
- 10 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant