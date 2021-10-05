Land with plans to create new 'Grand Designs' eco home is for sale

Published: 1:04 PM October 5, 2021

A three-acre site in Kenninghall, south Norfolk, is up for sale with permission to build a new sustainable home - Credit: Savills

A rare chance to build your own sustainable home - in an impressive 'Grand Designs' style - has come up for sale in Kenninghall, south west Norfolk.

Kippers Meadow is for sale with Savills at a guide price of £500,000. It is currently a three-acre plot of woodland and meadow but has full planning consent to become a four-bedroom home.

According to Savills, the proposed property would sit to the south of the three-acre site and be landscaped to blend in with the countryside.

Land at Kippers Meadow, just outside Kenninghall, Norfolk, which is for sale at a guide price of £500,000 - Credit: Savills

The construction would use traditional and modern building materials - including timber frames, ash cladding, sedum roof and structural glass - as well as solar panels to reduce its carbon footprint.

"This is such a clever design, as at the moment the site is unobtrusive and blends in with the countryside," says Savills' property agent Ben Rivett. "I doubt very much that this is going to change things - it will blend in and become a part of the landscape immediately."

Kippers Meadow, Kenninghall, comes with planning consent to build a new sustainable home - Credit: Savills

Inside, there will be a large open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, as well as a boot room and an en suite ground-floor bedroom.

Upstairs there is to be another en suite bedroom plus two further bedrooms and a family bathroom, with a mezzanine over the main living space.

Land at Kippers Meadow, Kenninghall, which has planning consent to become a new eco home - Credit: Savills

The plans also detail a landscape plan for the grounds, which will include a sweeping drive and a parking area set within a sculptured mound. There will also be a meadow, woodland, hedging and wildflower areas, with meandering walkways throughout.



For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS

Garboldisham Road, Kenninghall

Guide price: £500,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

