Huge lakeside home near a Norfolk beach goes up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:00 PM September 7, 2021   
Huge six-bedroom home on edge of a lake in Old Hunstanton is for sale

Lakeside, Old Hunstanton, is for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

A huge home run as a successful bed and breakfast has come up for sale on the edge of a lake in Old Hunstanton - just a stone's throw away from the town's championship golf club and golden sandy beach.

Aptly known as Lakeside, the six-bedroom property has been beautifully remodelled and modernised to create light and airy living spaces.

The current owner has cleverly designed it to be used as one or two properties, offering real flexibility for multi-generational families and business potential for those who want to run a successful holiday business.

Clean contemporary double bedroom with TV in a six bed home for sale in Old Hunstanton

Inside one of six bedrooms at this property for sale in Old Hunstanton - Credit: Sowerbys

Huge kitchen with painted Shaker-style cabinets in a six-bed home for sale in Hunstanton, Norfolk

The fitted family kitchen - Credit: Sowerbys

White clean oval shaped bath in an en suite to a six bedroom home for sale in Old Hunstanton, Norfolk

Inside one of five bathrooms, four of which are en suites - Credit: Sowerbys

Highlights include a good-sized family kitchen and sitting room with lakeside views on the ground floor, as well as a well-proportioned dining room that leads out and on to a decking.

Three ground-floor rooms are also currently used as bedrooms, with an en suite to the master while the rest are served by a family bathroom.

There are three further en suite bedrooms upstairs. The master also has the added benefit of a walk-in wardrobe with its own separate TV seating area.

Clean modern double bedroom in a huge lakeside house for sale in Old Hunstanton

Inside one of six bedrooms at this property for sale in Old Hunstanton - Credit: Sowerbys

Decked walkway overlooking a lake at a huge property for sale in Old Hunstanton, Norfolk

The property offers gorgeous views and a decked walkway around part of the lake - Credit: Sowerbys

Sheltered decking area with three tables outside a large lakeside home for sale in Old Hunstanton

The enclosed decking area is perfect for al fresco dining - Credit: Sowerbys

Also on the first floor is a second sitting room which features a huge roof lantern, wood-burning stove and several exposed beams, as well double doors that lead on to a decked terrace offering spectacular views.

Outside, Lakeside has a large gravel driveway, providing ample off-road parking, and a well-stocked garden. There is also an enclosed seating area and a decked walkway that surrounds the lake.

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Waterworks Road, Old Hunstanton
Price on application
Sowerbys, 01485 533666, www.sowerbys.com

