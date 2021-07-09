Published: 12:50 PM July 9, 2021

A character Edwardian B&B home with fabulous interior design close to RAF Marham in Norfolk is for sale.

Ladywood Lodge, Upper Marham, for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Ladywood Lodge, Burnthouse Drove, Upper Marham, has gorgeous rooms adorned with unusual wallpaper - one has silhouettes of dogs on it.

Rooms are painted in deep colours including a sitting room in blue and a bedroom in green.

Dog wallpaper at Ladywood Lodge, Upper Marham, for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Throughout is Art Deco furniture, chandeliers and a fabulous dining area set in the lush green garden.

Ladywood Lodge, Upper Marham, for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Agents Sowerbys said: "The vendors have lovingly maintained the property, taking it to another level and creating the perfect family home.

You may also want to watch:

"For a number of years, Ladywood Lodge has been used as a successful bed & breakfast, and in the last few years the vendors have taken full advantage of everything that this property has to offer.

"A tranquil environment and an enviable style of living with multiple and usable reception rooms - this property is what we call a real find."

Fantastic alfresco dining space at Ladywood Lodge, for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside off an entrance hall is a sitting room, snug and kitchen and a ground floor bedroom suite with two further bedrooms, both with en suites, upstairs.

Inside Ladywood Lodge, for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside is parking, gardens and added luxury in the form of a hot tub.