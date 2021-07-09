Quirky boutique B&B with opulent interiors for sale for £450,000
- Credit: Sowerbys
A character Edwardian B&B home with fabulous interior design close to RAF Marham in Norfolk is for sale.
Ladywood Lodge, Burnthouse Drove, Upper Marham, has gorgeous rooms adorned with unusual wallpaper - one has silhouettes of dogs on it.
Rooms are painted in deep colours including a sitting room in blue and a bedroom in green.
Throughout is Art Deco furniture, chandeliers and a fabulous dining area set in the lush green garden.
Agents Sowerbys said: "The vendors have lovingly maintained the property, taking it to another level and creating the perfect family home.
"For a number of years, Ladywood Lodge has been used as a successful bed & breakfast, and in the last few years the vendors have taken full advantage of everything that this property has to offer.
"A tranquil environment and an enviable style of living with multiple and usable reception rooms - this property is what we call a real find."
Inside off an entrance hall is a sitting room, snug and kitchen and a ground floor bedroom suite with two further bedrooms, both with en suites, upstairs.
Outside is parking, gardens and added luxury in the form of a hot tub.