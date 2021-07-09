News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Quirky boutique B&B with opulent interiors for sale for £450,000

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 12:50 PM July 9, 2021   
Ladywood Lodge, Upper Marham, for sale

Ladywood Lodge, Upper Marham, for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

A character Edwardian B&B home with fabulous interior design close to RAF Marham in Norfolk is for sale.

Ladywood Lodge, Upper Marham, for sale

Ladywood Lodge, Upper Marham, for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Ladywood Lodge, Burnthouse Drove, Upper Marham, has gorgeous rooms adorned with unusual wallpaper - one has silhouettes of dogs on it.

Rooms are painted in deep colours including a sitting room in blue and a bedroom in green.

Ladywood Lodge, Upper Marham, for sale

Dog wallpaper at Ladywood Lodge, Upper Marham, for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Throughout is Art Deco furniture, chandeliers and a fabulous dining area set in the lush green garden.

Ladywood Lodge, Upper Marham, for sale

Ladywood Lodge, Upper Marham, for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Agents Sowerbys said: "The vendors have lovingly maintained the property, taking it to another level and creating the perfect family home.

You may also want to watch:

"For a number of years, Ladywood Lodge has been used as a successful bed & breakfast, and in the last few years the vendors have taken full advantage of everything that this property has to offer.

"A tranquil environment and an enviable style of living with multiple and usable reception rooms - this property is what we call a real find."

Ladywood Lodge, Upper Marham, for sale

Fantastic alfresco dining space at Ladywood Lodge, for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk Covid infection rate doubles as crucial 'R' rate hits 2
  2. 2 Mysterious boarded up cottage for sale for £200,000
  3. 3 'I can't even cut my grass' - Campsite owner's frustration after injunction
  1. 4 Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final
  2. 5 Police close road and attend pub amid lively England win celebrations
  3. 6 Missing man in Great Yarmouth has been found
  4. 7 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty
  5. 8 'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer
  6. 9 Woman killed by partner was his prison penpal for eight years
  7. 10 EastEnders star joins locals at Norfolk pub

Inside off an entrance hall is a sitting room, snug and kitchen and a ground floor bedroom suite with two further bedrooms, both with en suites, upstairs.

Ladywood Lodge, Upper Marham, Norfolk

Inside Ladywood Lodge, for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside is parking, gardens and added luxury in the form of a hot tub.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Bomb Hole corner of the Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Live

Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Action from Snetterton at the weekend. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Norfolk Live

'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Lyndzi Harding wearing the England-themed body paint design by friend Sarah Patterson

Euro 2020 | Video

Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Wymondham College has closed after a significant Covid-19 outbreak.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk college has closed after Covid-19 outbreak

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus