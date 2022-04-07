Grade II listed terrace in King's Lynn on sale for £180k
- Credit: Yopa
This three-bedroom mid-terrace in King's Lynn is on the market for £180,000.
The Grade II listed building is in a conservation area and was built in the Georgian era. It retains many period features such as fireplaces, sash windows and oak floors.
The front garden is mainly paved with some flower beds and a climbing tree. It is bordered by wrought iron fencing and a gate.
The home is entered through glass double doors into the open-plan living space. This area is made up of the living room, with a fireplace and the dining room.
At the back of the house is the kitchen, with tiled flooring and timber windows as well as the shower room. There is also a toilet and an area that could be used as a utility or hobby room.
The first floor contains two bedrooms. The second contains the third bedroom. The bedrooms have original oak flooring and one has an original feature fireplace.
The back garden is mostly paved with some grass and gets sunlight from either side of the fence.
The terrace is to the south of King's Lynn, off one of the main roads. It is less than a mile from the train station and half a mile from the River Great Ouse.
PROPERTY FACTS
London Road, King's Lynn
Guide Price: £180,000
Yopa, 0333 305 0202, www.yopa.co.uk