Grade II listed terrace in King's Lynn on sale for £180k

The listed mid-terrace on London Road is on the market for £180k - Credit: Yopa

This three-bedroom mid-terrace in King's Lynn is on the market for £180,000.

The Grade II listed building is in a conservation area and was built in the Georgian era. It retains many period features such as fireplaces, sash windows and oak floors.

The property is in a conservation area of King's Lynn - Credit: Yopa

The living space includes the living room and the dining room - Credit: Yopa

The front garden is mainly paved with some flower beds and a climbing tree. It is bordered by wrought iron fencing and a gate.

The home is entered through glass double doors into the open-plan living space. This area is made up of the living room, with a fireplace and the dining room.

The kitchen is between the living space and the garden room - Credit: Yopa

One of the bedrooms on the second floor, with solid oak floors - Credit: Yopa

At the back of the house is the kitchen, with tiled flooring and timber windows as well as the shower room. There is also a toilet and an area that could be used as a utility or hobby room.

The first floor contains two bedrooms. The second contains the third bedroom. The bedrooms have original oak flooring and one has an original feature fireplace.

All of the bedrooms have original period fireplaces. - Credit: Yopa

The third bedroom on the second floor - Credit: Yopa

The back garden is mostly paved with some grass and gets sunlight from either side of the fence.

The terrace is to the south of King's Lynn, off one of the main roads. It is less than a mile from the train station and half a mile from the River Great Ouse.

The covered garden room to the back of the property could be used as a hobby room or utility room - Credit: Yopa

The garden is mostly paved with some lawn - Credit: Yopa

PROPERTY FACTS

London Road, King's Lynn

Guide Price: £180,000

Yopa, 0333 305 0202, www.yopa.co.uk