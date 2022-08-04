Four-bed home with swimming pool and Mediterranean garden on sale for £595k
- Credit: Brown & Co
A four-bedroom home in King's Lynn with a swimming pool and a Mediterranean garden is on the market for £595,000.
The substantial property in Wootton Road dates back to the 1930s with later additions bringing it to a total of 340 square metres.
The house opens into the front hall and to the left is the study, a toilet, the kitchen and the living room which leads into the conservatory.
On the right side of the house is the large garage, a bathroom, the heated pool and the gym.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and the family bathroom.
The back garden is landscaped with a brick patio, lawn, shrubs and a walled Mediterranean garden for alfresco dining.
The front garden opens from twin wrought iron gates onto a brick drive with access to the garage and a pond.
Most Read
- 1 Man's body found on north Norfolk beach
- 2 'What I learned from my 12 days at overcrowded N&N'
- 3 'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site
- 4 Dual carriageway cycle time trials halted following death on A11
- 5 Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over
- 6 Fuel prices are falling – so where are Norfolk’s cheapest filling stations?
- 7 10 things you can do at Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre
- 8 Man fined after abandoning car on grass verge for several months
- 9 Road closure announced for huge vintage market with 60 stalls
- 10 Major homes scheme in south Norfolk gets green light
The property is two miles from the centre of King's Lynn.
PROPERTY FACTS
Wootton Road, King's Lynn
Guide price: £595,000
Brown & Co, 01553 770771, www.brown-co.com