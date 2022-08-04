Four-bed home with swimming pool and Mediterranean garden on sale for £595k

This four-bed is on the market for £595,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

A four-bedroom home in King's Lynn with a swimming pool and a Mediterranean garden is on the market for £595,000.

The substantial property in Wootton Road dates back to the 1930s with later additions bringing it to a total of 340 square metres.

The house opens into the front hall and to the left is the study, a toilet, the kitchen and the living room which leads into the conservatory.

On the right side of the house is the large garage, a bathroom, the heated pool and the gym.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and the family bathroom.

The back garden is landscaped with a brick patio, lawn, shrubs and a walled Mediterranean garden for alfresco dining.

The front garden opens from twin wrought iron gates onto a brick drive with access to the garage and a pond.

The property is two miles from the centre of King's Lynn.

PROPERTY FACTS

Wootton Road, King's Lynn

Guide price: £595,000

Brown & Co, 01553 770771, www.brown-co.com