Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Four-bed home with swimming pool and Mediterranean garden on sale for £595k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:43 AM August 4, 2022
xxx_01_woottonroad_kingslynn_aug22

This four-bed is on the market for £595,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

A four-bedroom home in King's Lynn with a swimming pool and a Mediterranean garden is on the market for £595,000.

The substantial property in Wootton Road dates back to the 1930s with later additions bringing it to a total of 340 square metres.

xxx_02_woottonroad_kingslynn_aug22

The study has a feature fireplace - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_03_woottonroad_kingslynn_aug22

The kitchen leads to the conservatory - Credit: Brown & Co

The house opens into the front hall and to the left is the study, a toilet, the kitchen and the living room which leads into the conservatory.

On the right side of the house is the large garage, a bathroom, the heated pool and the gym.

xxx_04_woottonroad_kingslynn_aug22

The living room has a log burner - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_05_woottonroad_kingslynn_aug22

The living room is also used as a dining room and has a log burner - Credit: Brown & Co

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and the family bathroom.

The back garden is landscaped with a brick patio, lawn, shrubs and a walled Mediterranean garden for alfresco dining.

xxx_06_woottonroad_kingslynn_aug22

The large conservatory leads to the garden - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_07_woottonroad_kingslynn_aug22

The swimming pool leads to the garden and the gym - Credit: Brown & Co

The front garden opens from twin wrought iron gates onto a brick drive with access to the garage and a pond.

The property is two miles from the centre of King's Lynn.

xxx_08_woottonroad_kingslynn_aug22

One of the four bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_09_woottonroad_kingslynn_aug22

The shared bathroom upstairs - Credit: Brown & Co

PROPERTY FACTS

Wootton Road, King's Lynn

xxx_10_woottonroad_kingslynn_aug22

The back garden has a large lawn as well as a patio - Credit: Brown & Co

xxx_11_woottonroad_kingslynn_aug22

The Mediterranean walled garden with brick patio and a greenhouse - Credit: Brown & Co

Guide price: £595,000

Brown & Co, 01553 770771, www.brown-co.com

