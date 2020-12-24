Gallery

Published: 9:49 AM December 24, 2020

This barn conversion in Kelling, Holt, is on the market for £800,000 - Credit: William H Brown

A converted barn situated on a coastal road in north Norfolk is for sale for £800,000.

Selling agents William H Brown Select say that Kings Barn in Kelling near Holt must be viewed to fully appreciate its quality and attention to detail. It is described as a "landmark building" and an "amazing" conversion of a brick and flint barn, sitting on Salthouse Road between Weybourne and Cley.

The property was converted by the current owner and the result is a spacious, four-bedroom character home. It offers a wealth of accommodation, including four bedrooms, two reception rooms and a useful utility room - all of which are served by underfloor heating.

The main reception room includes a stunning feature fireplace and plenty of exposed beams and brickwork. - Credit: William H Brown Select

Its ground-floor reception room/dining hall makes a powerful first impression, featuring striking glazed panels at the front and exposed brickwork and beams.

The space leads into an equally impressive seating area, with full-height ceilings and an eye-catching vent which has been created with glass block bricks to allow further light in. While it certainly encourages you to look up and appreciate the details, there is also lots to look at on ground level, too, including a large fireplace with hand-cut bricks and intricate herringbone detailing.

Intricate brickwork featured in the reception hall/dining area. - Credit: William H Brown Select

You may also want to watch:

The kitchen/breakfast room is also note-worthy, as it features a hand-built wooden kitchen and a good range of appliances, including an electric oven and microwave, plus a fitted hob and dishwasher. A peninsular bar partially divides the room, creating further storage and working space, and the overall design is rustic yet quirky, featuring a partially vaulted ceiling, painted flints and quirky wine storage.

A peninsular island in the kitchen offers lots of storage and work space. - Credit: William H Brown Select

The ground floor accommodation is completed by a further sitting room, plus a cloakroom and utility space and there is also additional space in the form of an unfinished fourth bedroom. Currently used for storage, it features a half-vaulted ceiling, with windows to two sides, and is something of a blank canvas for new owners to adapt to their needs. It offers the potential to be a bedroom, study or snug.

The galleried landing, which sits over the main reception room, is accessed by a spiral staircase and leads on to the property's three remaining bedrooms.

This includes the characterful master bedroom, featuring a high vaulted ceiling, exposed timbers and individually-designed windows that allow in plenty of light. A lovely recessed archway also leads into an en suite shower room.

One of three bedrooms at Kings Barn in Kelling. - Credit: William H Brown Select

The two further bedrooms are of a good size, with exposed wooden flooring. The second bedroom also includes a Juliet-style balcony, and both are served by a contemporary family bathroom featuring a 'sit in' shower cubicle, bath and plenty of storage.

The family bathroom on the first floor features plenty of storage. - Credit: William H Brown Select

Although the garage at Kings Barn is not yet completed there is still plenty of parking space thanks to a block-paved drive at the front of the property. The front garden is also well-screened from the road by a brick and flint wall and features a number of well-planted raised beds, plus a large ornamental pond.

Alongside the barn there is a paved terrace, which can also be accessed from the sitting room, and a path which leads around to the rear of the property. The garden is ready to be landscaped.

Gardens at Kings Barn, Kelling near Holt. - Credit: William H Brown Select

PROPERTY FACTS

Salthouse Road, Kelling

Price: £800,000

William H Brown Select, 01603 950112, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Kings Barn is described as a "landmark building" by selling agents William H Brown. - Credit: William H Brown Select



