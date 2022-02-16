Historic hall and former teacher training college goes up for sale

Keswick Hall, near Norwich, has come up for sale - Credit: Bidwells

A Grade II listed hall once used as a teacher training college has come up for sale in Keswick, on the outskirts of Norwich.

The property is being offered to the market by Bidwells and MP Real Estate as a multi-let office building or for residential development, subject to planning, which could lend itself to create a selection of one, two and three-bedroom homes.

Keswick Hall was built in 1817. It was the former home of Richard Gurney and members of his family who in 1770 established Gurney's Bank before merging it with Barclays.

Between 1948 and 1981, Keswick Hall was used as a teacher training college and now offers over 21,000 sq ft of office and storage space. It is still home to a range of existing companies in the technology, publishing and construction industries, with 17 business suites spread across the site.

Keswick Hall is part of the Keswick Hall estate which includes a swimming pool, private residences and parkland - Credit: Bidwells

The property itself also remains part of the wider Keswick Hall estate, which already includes a range of residential properties with private parkland, tennis courts, a swimming pool and extensive woodlands, and the Keswick riding stables which are located offsite.

The hall is well connected to all major arterial routes and trunk roads and even has its own regular bus service.

Marc Langdon from Bidwells, which is offering the property under informal tender, said: “This is a really unique opportunity to reinvigorate one of Norfolk’s most interesting properties.

The building has been converted into offices, which are still let, but offers "boundless opportunities" says Marc Langdon from Bidwells - Credit: Bidwells

"While the property has been altered to work as a modern office building it still retains many original features and has boundless opportunities.

"Whether that be as a future tech hub, straightforward residential conversion or perhaps a wider vision for co-living or scope for much needed care providers. Occupants, whether they be commercial or residential, will enjoy stunning views, exceptional access to Norwich and wider regional hubs, yet have the peace and serenity of their own slice of English countryside.”

Andrew McGahey, of MP Real Estate, added: “It’s rare that a property of such quality comes to the market, having been in the ownership of our clients for over 25 years and has only changed hands on a couple of occasions in the last two centuries.”

For enquiries, contact Bidwells by phone on 01603 229428 or by email at norwichnewhomes@bidwells.co.uk.

