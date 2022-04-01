News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cottage with NO neighbours is for sale - and it needs renovating

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 9:00 AM April 1, 2022
Brick built two-bed cottage surrounded by countryside for sale in Caistor St Edmund, Norfolk, for £425k

This two-bedroom cottage has come up for sale in Caistor St Edmund - Credit: Arnolds Keys

At this two-bedroom cottage for sale in Caistor St Edmund, south Norfolk, you needn't worry about noisy neighbours.

Keeper's Cottage, off Caistor Lane, is for sale at a guide price of £425,000 and selling agents, Arnolds Keys, say it offers "a very special location with no adjacent neighbours and the most wonderful view to the rear."

Aerial view of Keeper's Cottage, Caistor St Edmund, which is for sale for £425,000

Keeper's Cottage occupies a plot of around a third of an acre and enjoys far-reaching field views - Credit: Arnolds Keys

View over the fields at the back of Keeper's Cottage, Caistor St Edmund, which is for sale for £425,000

The property has no immediate neighbours and offers lovely views - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Gardens with trees at Keeper's Cottage, Caistor St Edmund, which is for sale for £425,000

Keeper's Cottage sits in around a third of an acre - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The property is in need of improvement and also has the potential to extend, as it sits in a plot of around a third of an acre. 

Accommodation currently comprises a sitting room, dining room, kitchen and pantry on the ground floor, along with a bathroom and a conservatory.

Upstairs there is a large landing area - which could also double as a study - and two good-sized bedrooms.

Dated galley style kitchen in a 2-bed cottage for sale in Caistor St Edmund, Norfolk, which needs renovation

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Good-sized sitting room with a brick hearth in a 2-bed cottage for sale in Caistor St Edmund

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Arnolds Keys

View overlooking the neighbouring fields and countryside from Keeper's Cottage, a two-storey cottage in Caistor St Edmund

The property enjoys an unspoilt countryside location - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The grounds around the property are predominantly laid to lawn and feature established trees, shrubs and flower beds, as well as a good-sized driveway, outbuilding and space to create more parking.

For more information, contact Arnolds Keys.

PROPERTY FACTS
Caistor Lane, Caistor St Edmund
Guide price: £425,000
Arnolds Keys, 01603 950110
www.arnoldskeys.com

