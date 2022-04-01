Cottage with NO neighbours is for sale - and it needs renovating

This two-bedroom cottage has come up for sale in Caistor St Edmund - Credit: Arnolds Keys

At this two-bedroom cottage for sale in Caistor St Edmund, south Norfolk, you needn't worry about noisy neighbours.

Keeper's Cottage, off Caistor Lane, is for sale at a guide price of £425,000 and selling agents, Arnolds Keys, say it offers "a very special location with no adjacent neighbours and the most wonderful view to the rear."

Keeper's Cottage occupies a plot of around a third of an acre and enjoys far-reaching field views - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The property has no immediate neighbours and offers lovely views - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Keeper's Cottage sits in around a third of an acre - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The property is in need of improvement and also has the potential to extend, as it sits in a plot of around a third of an acre.

Accommodation currently comprises a sitting room, dining room, kitchen and pantry on the ground floor, along with a bathroom and a conservatory.

Upstairs there is a large landing area - which could also double as a study - and two good-sized bedrooms.

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The property enjoys an unspoilt countryside location - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The grounds around the property are predominantly laid to lawn and feature established trees, shrubs and flower beds, as well as a good-sized driveway, outbuilding and space to create more parking.

For more information, contact Arnolds Keys.

PROPERTY FACTS

Caistor Lane, Caistor St Edmund

Guide price: £425,000

Arnolds Keys, 01603 950110

www.arnoldskeys.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.