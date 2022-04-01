Cottage with NO neighbours is for sale - and it needs renovating
- Credit: Arnolds Keys
At this two-bedroom cottage for sale in Caistor St Edmund, south Norfolk, you needn't worry about noisy neighbours.
Keeper's Cottage, off Caistor Lane, is for sale at a guide price of £425,000 and selling agents, Arnolds Keys, say it offers "a very special location with no adjacent neighbours and the most wonderful view to the rear."
The property is in need of improvement and also has the potential to extend, as it sits in a plot of around a third of an acre.
Accommodation currently comprises a sitting room, dining room, kitchen and pantry on the ground floor, along with a bathroom and a conservatory.
Upstairs there is a large landing area - which could also double as a study - and two good-sized bedrooms.
The grounds around the property are predominantly laid to lawn and feature established trees, shrubs and flower beds, as well as a good-sized driveway, outbuilding and space to create more parking.
For more information, contact Arnolds Keys.
PROPERTY FACTS
Caistor Lane, Caistor St Edmund
Guide price: £425,000
Arnolds Keys, 01603 950110
www.arnoldskeys.com
