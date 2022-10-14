Opinion: The property market is learning to live with economic turmoil

Promotion

What happens in the 'markets' impacts on our job prospects, our pensions and the cost of our mortgages, says Jan Hytch

Headline writers like doom and gloom, so they haven’t had to work hard in the past few weeks to come up with eye-catching front pages.

There is no doubt we are in a period of turmoil. As well as the war in Ukraine, we have seen the resignation of our prime minister and the prolonged election process of a new one; the death of our monarch; and then the bombshell ‘mini-Budget’; which had an instant effect on the markets.

It is easy to think that ‘the markets’ are some distant and irrelevant concept which doesn’t affect our daily lives. Nothing could be further from the truth; what happens in the markets impacts on our job prospects, our pensions and the cost of our mortgages.

Jan Hÿtch is residential partner at Arnolds Keys

With mortgage interest rates soaring, those headline writers have revelled in reporting predictions of an instant crash in the housing market. As ever, the truth is somewhat more prosaic.

Yes, we may see a slowdown as the cost of borrowing increases and everyone’s finances are squeezed; but the continuing lack of supply in the market, coupled with measures such as the stamp duty cuts announced in the mini-Budget, mean that reports of the death of the housing market are premature.

So in this world of ever-increasing inflation and economic instability, what are we actually seeing happen in the market?

In the past week or so, Arnolds Keys have seen more people asking about selling their home - including downsizers who want properties which are less expensive to run and heat, or to reduce the size of their mortgages

Clearly some people have sat on their hands for a few weeks to see what happened. But in the last week or so, we have seen noticeably more people enquiring about selling their property. These are mainly people who are making a decision now to reshape their financial circumstances so that they can withstand whatever financial pressure may be to come.

This includes people downsizing from properties, either because they want properties which are less expensive to run and heat, or to reduce the size of their mortgages, especially if they are on a variable rate.

We are also seeing retirees who have been wondering when would be the right time to sell the family home and put some money to one side. Until now, there hasn’t been much incentive to invest cash, but with interest rates are looking a little more favourable these days, these are options now being considered.

Downsizers swapping their home for something smaller in turn frees up more homes for growing families

These people are not leaving the market, but swapping their homes for something smaller; this in turn opens up supply for those with growing families who need to find a larger home.

The bottom line is that there are still more people trying to buy homes than there are homes to sell. The economic uncertainty will almost certainly dampen down that demand, but with supply still limited, what we are most likely to see is that market cooling down to something which looks more sustainable – and to be honest, more normal. And that would be no bad thing.

That might not make a sensational headline, but often the truth is rather less eye-catching than newspaper editors might wish.

