Opinion: Why Norfolk's property market is already booming in 2022

After an unusual period of time for the world, it looks as though 2022 may be the turning point in reaching the light at the end of the tunnel.

January 2022 has started with another surge in the property market, with demand again rising, as Rightmove data shows that enquiries in those looking for a property valuation is some astonishing 44% higher than January 2021.

So, despite us having the incredible period of a stamp duty holiday, with everybody and their dog seemingly moving home, there is clearly still so much housing activity to look forward to this year.

For those who did not move last year due to Covid fears, there is strength in demand from those who now feel comfortable to be out viewing homes and having open houses on their own abode.

The majority have had their jabs and boosters, so there is certainly more confidence around Covid this year. These are largely downsizers, who have perhaps been in their homes for some time. With property prices from 1985-2020 increasing 1010%, there is wealth in abundance in property assets, and lots of people don't realise the full extent of this.

Many of these people have some fears over moving, but once they take the necessary steps in getting it valued, they realise the possibilities: the easier life they could have by moving to a more low maintenance property, or perhaps that they could use the cash from their property to enjoy living a fuller life - and maybe more holidays! Minors & Brady booked 121 valuations on January 3 and 4 combined, so we are seeing these trends in Norfolk from an early position.

As inflation now hits 5.4%, there will need to be a change in monetary policy by the Bank of England, with interest rates sure to rise. This is expected, and even with a further 1%, historically low interest rates make borrowing possible for many, and therefore the Great British home-owning-dream a reality.

Buying enquiries are also up, with many homes selling well over asking price. As I write this, we have a property listed on Willis Street in NR3, which has over 40 viewings through Minors & Brady, with some buyers unfortunately going to miss out.

We are experiencing a huge first-time buyer purchase boom again, as those seeking to avoid the rental pricing trap (rental prices have also increased dramatically) look to get on the ladder. One part of this I have noticed over the years, is that first time buyers' expectations on their first home have certainly risen. They tend to want the house with a garden as early as possible, instead of rising through the one-bed flat route.

As supply of new homes to market does not meet the demand, and providing banks still offer affordable lending, there is likely to be another increase in property prices in 2022, expected to be in the region of around 5%.

