Will Norfolk's housing market remain strong after Stamp Duty holiday ends?

Published: 5:12 PM June 8, 2021

As the Stamp Duty holiday ends in its two part-stages, come end of June and end of September, the sceptics are worried about what will happen to the housing market.



Will buyers still continue with their purchase despite missing out on the holiday deadline? Will new purchasers still enter the market and, if so, where from?



I’ve been lucky to have been involved in the Norfolk housing market since I was 16, and I’ve loved almost every single minute of it.



Across our five branches in the past 12 months, we have seen a surging change in buying culture since the pandemic, which has not just been fuelled by ‘money off’ in Stamp Duty, but also by a tough year that we have all experienced.

The demand for a better quality lifestyle at home has clearly increased, with more buyers locally wanting to upgrade, first-time buyers wanting to move out of their parents’ homes (and of course the parents keen to see their children fly the nest).



There is an ever increasing demand for large gardens, great outdoor space, outbuildings and of course the work from home study. We also have a huge amount of out-of-area buyers flocking to Norfolk and Suffolk for the views, peace and tranquillity that this fabulous region offers.



There has been lots of change, but as the world seems uncertain on when we can ‘go back to normal’, living in a home that creates a happy, safe environment will ensure demand pushes activity in the housing market through to 2022.

Demand in a market is obviously fantastic, however it needs to be met with affordable lending, which fortunately is available. One lender has recently launched an astonishing 0.99% two-year fixed rate; for context my first mortgage 11 years ago was at about 6% over base!



Whilst the Stamp Duty holiday may be ending – and saving £2,500 to £15,000 is of course a fantastic saving – the incredibly strong desire to purchase a more suited home will outweigh the cost factor and see the desire to move continue after this holiday ends. Come rain or shine, I whole heartedly believe our local market remains robust.

