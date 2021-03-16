Opinion: Norfolk housing market is defying gravity

Promotion

Published: 12:39 PM March 16, 2021

While in the midst of a global pandemic, and with unemployment rising and uncertainty around us, it’s hard to believe that the housing market is shining brighter than a freshly polished diamond.



As many have expressed concern about history repeating itself following the economic crash in 2008, it’s important to note that there are some key differences this time around: government intervention, affordable lending and a huge increase in demand.



The stamp duty holiday extension has been all over the news since Mr Sunak’s budget, and it was greatly needed – with approximately 615,000 people today with ‘offer accepted’ on their purchase, but not yet through to completion.

Jamie Minors, managing director of Minors & Brady, which has branches across the region, says that the property market is defying expectations - Credit: Minors & Brady

Along with the £500,000 holiday until the end of June, we have a further holiday extension until the end of September (up to £250,000) to stagger the process.

However the big shock to me was government backed lending, allowing 5pc deposit mortgages to become available again for all.



This is particularly amazing for first-time buyers who are actively looking now, and will allow them to get on the ladder much sooner.



What many news articles have seemingly missed is that the government’s backing is in the housing market, therefore if their funds are in the market directly, they are going to do absolutely everything in their power to prevent it from dropping or crashing.



The range of strategies to control the housing market being used are so bold that everyone in the real estate industry could likely do with brushing up on our A Level Economics!



Those buying a £200,000 house could, in theory, buy with just a £10,000 deposit, as lenders have government backing should it default in the future. This is creating another surge right now, giving us a busy valuation diary, higher enquiry numbers and hundreds of homes being sold subject to contract in the first couple of weeks from launching to market.

The new 5pc mortgage scheme will benefit first-time buyers - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

At Minors & Brady, we’ve found those with large gardens, outbuildings, or in semi-rural locations have had the biggest change in demand. In fact, some properties in sought-after areas are achieving 12 viewings before the property even hits the internet, from our vetted list of registered, serious purchasers.



With all this positive change and spring around the corner, now is the time to get your home valued again, your finances checked over with a regulated mortgage broker and build a proper moving plan for 2021.

Minors & Brady has found that large gardens, outbuildings, or properties in semi-rural locations have had the biggest change in demand - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



