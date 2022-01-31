Huge farmhouse set in nine acres is for sale for £1.5m

Ivy Farm, Alburgh, is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Savills

A 16th century farmhouse with outbuildings and around nine acres of land has come up for sale in Alburgh, near Harleston, for £1.5m.

The property is Grade II listed and thought to date back to the 16th century. Later additions were made at the beginning of the 19th century, and then again at the end, and the property has been even further improved since then, with sympathetic restorations creating a charming family home.

Savills' property agent, Tom Clayton, selling the home, said: "I was thoroughly impressed by how the current owner has managed to stay true to the period of the house with a real attention to detail in the careful undertaking of the modernisation works."

The property is full of period details - including exposed beams and brick-built fireplaces - Credit: Savills

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Savills

The property offers lovely period details, including exposed beams - Credit: Savills

Ivy Farm is Grade II listed and thought to date back to the early 1600s - Credit: Savills

Ivy Farm sits in around nine acres, with many rooms enjoying lovely views over the gardens - Credit: Savills

Where possible, traditional materials have been used to preserve much of the original building, although it has also been brought right up to date, with mod-cons such as Cat 5 cabling, high speed internet and remotely operated CCTV.

The ground-floor accommodation is arranged in an L-shape and includes a large conservatory, drawing room, sitting room and snug as well as a kitchen, breakfast room and cinema room. There is also a boot room and utility room.

On the first floor there are five bedrooms - including the master and guest bedroom, each with en suites - and a family bathroom. A sixth smaller bedroom is located on the floor above.

The grounds around Ivy Farm extend to around nine acres and include a sweeping driveway and pretty cottage gardens towards the front, with a separate farm driveway, paddock and wildlife pond to the west.

The formal gardens sit behind the house and face south-east to include a York stone patio and an expansive lawn.

Inside one of the six upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Savills

Inside one of the upstairs double bedrooms - Credit: Savills

Ivy Farm stands in around nine acres of grounds - Credit: Savills

The grounds include formal gardens with expansive lawns - Credit: Savills

The property includes a large wildlife pond - Credit: Savills

On the north side of the formal garden there is a small part-converted barn, now a summerhouse, and two walled flower and herb gardens. There is also a Victorian cattle barn and a well-stocked orchard.

Further outbuildings include a large Victorian barn, which could be converted, and a cart barn which is connected to power, so offers the potential to be an annexe or home office. There is also a former cow and tractor barn with wide opening doors at either end, an open pole barn, ideal for hay storage, and a garden tool store and workshop in the old stables.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS

Low Road, Alburgh

Guide price: £1,500,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.