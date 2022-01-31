News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge farmhouse set in nine acres is for sale for £1.5m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:44 PM January 31, 2022
Huge 16th century farmhouse off Low Road in Alburgh, near Harleston, which is for sale for £1.5m

Ivy Farm, Alburgh, is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Savills

A 16th century farmhouse with outbuildings and around nine acres of land has come up for sale in Alburgh, near Harleston, for £1.5m.

The property is Grade II listed and thought to date back to the 16th century. Later additions were made at the beginning of the 19th century, and then again at the end, and the property has been even further improved since then, with sympathetic restorations creating a charming family home.

Savills' property agent, Tom Clayton, selling the home, said: "I was thoroughly impressed by how the current owner has managed to stay true to the period of the house with a real attention to detail in the careful undertaking of the modernisation works."

Large sitting room with brick fireplace and timber beams in a 6-bed home for sale in Alburgh, near Harleston

The property is full of period details - including exposed beams and brick-built fireplaces - Credit: Savills

Large country-style kitchen in a 6-bed farmhouse for sale off Low Road, Alburgh, near Harleston

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Savills

Large living room with brick built hearth and exposed beams in a historic farmhouse for sale for £1.5m in Alburgh, Norfolk

The property offers lovely period details, including exposed beams - Credit: Savills

Inside a 16th century farmhouse for sale for £1.5m off Low Road, Alburgh in Harleston

Ivy Farm is Grade II listed and thought to date back to the early 1600s - Credit: Savills

Utility space overlooking the nine acre grounds at Ivy Farm, Alburgh, which is for sale for £1.5m

Ivy Farm sits in around nine acres, with many rooms enjoying lovely views over the gardens - Credit: Savills

Where possible, traditional materials have been used to preserve much of the original building, although it has also been brought right up to date, with mod-cons such as Cat 5 cabling, high speed internet and remotely operated CCTV.

The ground-floor accommodation is arranged in an L-shape and includes a large conservatory, drawing room, sitting room and snug as well as a kitchen, breakfast room and cinema room. There is also a boot room and utility room.

On the first floor there are five bedrooms - including the master and guest bedroom, each with en suites - and a family bathroom. A sixth smaller bedroom is located on the floor above.

The grounds around Ivy Farm extend to around nine acres and include a sweeping driveway and pretty cottage gardens towards the front, with a separate farm driveway, paddock and wildlife pond to the west.

The formal gardens sit behind the house and face south-east to include a York stone patio and an expansive lawn.

Large double bedroom with timber beams in a 6-bed farmhouse for sale in Alburgh, Norfolk

Inside one of the six upstairs bedrooms - Credit: Savills

Large double bedroom with timber beams and brick hearth in a 6-bed farmhouse for sale in Alburgh, Norfolk

Inside one of the upstairs double bedrooms - Credit: Savills

Aerial view overlooking the nine-acre gardens of Ivy Farm, Alburgh, which is for sale for £1.5m

Ivy Farm stands in around nine acres of grounds - Credit: Savills

Large lawn surrounded by trees at Ivy Farm, a nine-acre property for sale in Alburgh, near Harleston

The grounds include formal gardens with expansive lawns - Credit: Savills

Large wildlife pond in the nine-acre grounds of Ivy Farm, Alburgh, which is for sale for £1.5m

The property includes a large wildlife pond - Credit: Savills

On the north side of the formal garden there is a small part-converted barn, now a summerhouse, and two walled flower and herb gardens. There is also a Victorian cattle barn and a well-stocked orchard.

Further outbuildings include a large Victorian barn, which could be converted, and a cart barn which is connected to power, so offers the potential to be an annexe or home office. There is also a former cow and tractor barn with wide opening doors at either end, an open pole barn, ideal for hay storage, and a garden tool store and workshop in the old stables.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Low Road, Alburgh
Guide price: £1,500,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

Harleston News
South Norfolk News

