Property spotlight: Grand country house with holiday cottage and tennis court
- Credit: Savills
Overlooking the stunning north Norfolk countryside, this six-bed country house is on the market for £3.5m with Savills.
Irmingland Hall was originally built in 1609 before being mostly demolished in 1788, which left only the north wing.
Since then, the Grade II listed property has been extensively renovated with the façade added in 1920.
On the approach to the house, you pass through wrought iron gates onto a sweeping gravel driveway that wraps around the back of the house to the garages.
The building is entered through the front room, which has direct access to the panelled drawing room with a fireplace, the snug and the dining room.
Toward the back of the property is a sitting room, pantry and kitchen-breakfast room. There is also a garden house and there is access to a cellar.
It also has a boot room, utility, boiler room, store and two toilets.
Up an oak panelled staircase there is a study and three bedrooms, each of which has en suite and views of the gardens.
On the second floor there are three bedrooms, also with garden views, and another shared bathroom.
Hall Cottage is to the right of the main house, connected via the garages. It has a kitchen, a dining room, a sitting room with access to the private garden, three bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a shared bathroom.
South of the house is a garden with high walls.
There is an expanse of lawns, a terrace by the garden room, a croquet lawn, an ornamental pond, herb beds and shrubs.
North of Irmingland Hall is an established orchard and a hard tennis court.
The land is mainly laid to lawn, having a park-like appearance with trees down to the water meadows in the Bure River valley. The property's boundaries are fenced and hedged with mature trees.
Located in the hamlet of Irmingland near Corpusty, the hall is between the Georgian town of Holt and the market town of Aylsham in north Norfolk. It is just more than 16 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Irmingland Road, Corpusty
Guide price: £3,500,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.co.uk