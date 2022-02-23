News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flint chapel with permission to convert is up for sale for £200,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:25 PM February 23, 2022
Brick and flint 19th century chapel off Tooks Common Lane, Ilketshall St Andrew, which is for sale for £200k

The chapel at Ilketshall St Andrew dates back to 1840 and has planning permission to be converted into a three-bed home - Credit: Musker McIntyre

An exciting opportunity to convert a brick and flint chapel into a three-bed home has become available to buy near the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

The former Methodist chapel in Ilketshall St Andrew, near Bungay, is for sale with Musker McIntyre at a guide price of £200,000.

The chapel itself dates back to 1840 and is believed to have been built by the local Wesleyan Society. It had just 18 members but a regular attendance of over 100.

Full planning has been granted to convert the chapel into a three-bedroom home. The plans, drafted by Suffolk-based company Beech Architects, include an open-plan kitchen, dining and living space in the nave, which also features four ceiling-height arched windows.

Nave in a 19th century church in Ilketshall St Andrew, which is for sale with planning permission to convert for £200,000

Inside the nave which has planning permission to be converted into an open-plan living space - Credit: Musker McIntyre

Inside of the nave of a 19th century church for sale in Ilketshall St Andrew with planning to convert

Many of the existing Victorian-style windows will be retained and refurbished - Credit: Musker McIntyre

Bright yellow wall of a 19th century brick and flint church in Ilketshall St Andrew, which is for sale for £200,000

The plans include keeping the pulpit and incorporating it into the living space - Credit: Musker McIntyre

The proposals include reusing many of the chapel's existing features, including the windows, which will be refurbished and secondary-glazed, as well as incorporating the pulpit into the living area and reusing two of the pews in the dining space.

A new, two-storey construction is also proposed for the vestry, at the rear of the chapel, which will sit on the same footprint as the existing space but offer two bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as a viewing deck overlooking open fields at the rear.

The plans also suggest that the current mezzanine, toward the front, will become a third bedroom and study area.

Brick and flint chapel in Ilketshall St Andrew, near Beccles, which is for sale for £200,000

The main gardens are located at the front of the chapel - Credit: Musker McIntyre

Parking area and green space one side of Tooks Common Lane in Ilketshall St Mary

The plot is divided into two with car parking available across the other side of the lane - Credit: Musker McIntyre

View over fields from the rear of The Methodist Chapel at Ilketshall St Andrew, for sale for £200,000

The chapel overlooks fields to the rear - Credit: Musker McIntyre

Outside, there is a good-sized garden to the front which is framed by a mixture of timber fences and hedge, and at the rear there are open views over the neighbouring fields.

The plot is actually divided into two and is separated by Tooks Common Lane, with parking for up to two vehicles available on the other side.

For more information, contact Musker McIntyre.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Methodist Chapel, Ilketshall St Andrew
Guide price: £200,000
Musker McIntyre, 01986 888160
www.muskermcintyre.co.uk

