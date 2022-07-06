News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Seaside Victorian B&B for sale near 'best beach in the east'

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:00 PM July 6, 2022
xxx_01_burleighguesthouse_hunstanton_jul22

Burleigh Guest House is a seaside B&B on the market for £795k - Credit: Sowerbys

A B&B near a beach which was recently named one of the best in the UK is on the market for £795,000.

Just off the promenade, Burleigh Guest House has lots of Victorian features including high ceilings, bay windows and original fireplaces.

xxx_02_burleighguesthouse_hunstanton_jul22

There are two sets of doors into the front hall - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_03_burleighguesthouse_hunstanton_jul22

The front hall leads to the reception room and the other ground floor rooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The guest house with 11 bedrooms is in Hunstanton, which has the "best beach in the east" and is home to "one of the best fish and chip shops in the UK".

The property has a light and airy hallway leading into large reception rooms with feature fireplaces and a bar area.

xxx_04_burleighguesthouse_hunstanton_jul22

The front reception room with an original fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_05_burleighguesthouse_hunstanton_jul22

The other reception room is being used as a dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

There is also a professional kitchen with an island that has barstools and a downstairs bedroom with an en suite.

On the first and second floors, there are 10 spacious bedrooms all with en suites and many with sea views.

xxx_06_burleighguesthouse_hunstanton_jul22

The kitchen has professional appliances and an island - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_07_burleighguesthouse_hunstanton_jul22

The Burleigh is minutes from the seafront - Credit: Sowerbys

The back of the property is currently being used as the owners' accommodation with a large lounge, three bedrooms and access to the kitchen. 

The garden is private with a brick weave patio and lawn with access to a shed and garage.

xxx_08_burleighguesthouse_hunstanton_jul22

One of the 11 bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_09_burleighguesthouse_hunstanton_jul22

Every bedroom has an en suite and many have sea views - Credit: Sowerbys

Though the property has been used as a B&B, it could also be a large family home by the sea.

Hunstanton, a Victorian seaside town, is 16 miles from King's Lynn and 44 miles from Norwich.

xxx_10_burleighguesthouse_hunstanton_jul22

The garden is mainly paved with a small area of lawn - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_11_burleighguesthouse_hunstanton_jul22

Many of the bedrooms have views of the seafront - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Cliff Terrace, Hunstanton

Guide price: £795,000

Sowerbys, 01485 533666, www.sowerbys.com

