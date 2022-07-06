Seaside Victorian B&B for sale near 'best beach in the east'
- Credit: Sowerbys
A B&B near a beach which was recently named one of the best in the UK is on the market for £795,000.
Just off the promenade, Burleigh Guest House has lots of Victorian features including high ceilings, bay windows and original fireplaces.
The guest house with 11 bedrooms is in Hunstanton, which has the "best beach in the east" and is home to "one of the best fish and chip shops in the UK".
The property has a light and airy hallway leading into large reception rooms with feature fireplaces and a bar area.
There is also a professional kitchen with an island that has barstools and a downstairs bedroom with an en suite.
On the first and second floors, there are 10 spacious bedrooms all with en suites and many with sea views.
The back of the property is currently being used as the owners' accommodation with a large lounge, three bedrooms and access to the kitchen.
The garden is private with a brick weave patio and lawn with access to a shed and garage.
Most Read
- 1 Rare insect spotted in Norfolk for first time in nearly 100 years
- 2 Norwich street named one of the most beautiful in the world
- 3 ‘Porn addict’ Norfolk doctor who secretly filmed women struck off
- 4 Crumbling coast fear means Norfolk's 'golf ball' radar must be moved
- 5 Seven people arrested after 50 vehicles stopped by police at Thickthorn
- 6 Enjoy afternoon tea onboard a steam train in Norfolk this summer
- 7 Pub gets dozens of calls asking - 'Do you know there's a dog on your roof?'
- 8 City chip shop might be SINKING but refuses to close
- 9 Chancellor and health secretary dramatically quit
- 10 Football club fined and chairman suspended over FA breaches
Though the property has been used as a B&B, it could also be a large family home by the sea.
Hunstanton, a Victorian seaside town, is 16 miles from King's Lynn and 44 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cliff Terrace, Hunstanton
Guide price: £795,000
Sowerbys, 01485 533666, www.sowerbys.com