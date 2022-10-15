See the incredible Norfolk new-build nominated for a national award

An already award-winning new-build constructed on the site of a much older bungalow has been shortlisted for a national award.

Coast House, nestled in the north Norfolk countryside, has been shortlisted for the Architects' Journal 'House of the Year' - but is not as imposing as you might think.

It sits low in its plot thanks to its unique, single-storey design, although it's still something very modern for this part of the county, which is nestled on the edge of a conservation area and overlooks a valley.

Director Anthony Hudson says that the new building replaced a much more imposing 1920s bungalow on the same site - Credit: Joakim Borén

Care has been taken to make sure it echoes the local vernacular, with its hues of Norfolk red brick, flint knapped walls and even a homage to the beloved crinkle-crankle wall.



The house was designed by Hudson Architects to replace an almost derelict home on the same site, a big block of a building, which dated back to the 1920s and was, rather coincidentally, designed by a relative of director Anthony Hudson. “Interestingly, it was originally designed by my great uncle, who was an architect,” he says. “I didn’t actually know him, but he also designed the war memorial in Blakeney.”



When Mr Hudson and his team were instructed to draw up plans for a new home on the same site, the house hadn’t been lived in for several years. “It was pretty derelict,” he says. “We did the usual things of wondering whether we could adapt it, but with modern-day requirements for insulation and energy, and the arrangement of the house, it was just really, really awkward.”

The property sits low in the landscape, blending in as much as possible - Credit: Joakim Borén

Planning for the new build took quite a long time, he says. Permission was originally granted for a new two-storey home, but then circumstances changed. “The clients decided they wanted to go for a single-storey option, which I was really pleased with,” explains Mr Hudson. “Obviously a single-storey has much less impact on the surroundings.”



Though they wanted a new home, the clients didn’t want something big or brash; they wanted it to be discreet and tonal, and to reflect if not blend in with its surroundings. “That’s why we went for a mixture of knap flint, which is obviously very distinctive in north Norfolk, and Corten steel, which is this really lovely rusty steel,” says Mr Hudson. “It has the tone of a sort of Norfolk red brick but is actually lightweight and rusts to a really lovely patina.”



Hudson Architects have used the same steel on other buildings before, including an award-winning build on the coast of Jersey. It works well in these kinds of environments, Mr Hudson suggests, because it self-protects, the rust adding its own protective layer to the steel and changing colour to a soft reddish hue.



In many ways, it’s also a modern take on the brick and flint properties so popular in the area, where coins of brick frame fragments of flint – only at Coast House, it’s the reddish rusty steel of the roof that does the framing.

Although modern, the building still echoes the local area, with its Norfolk red brick and flint knapped walls - Credit: Joakim Borén

In terms of layout, the building is designed around a kind of pavilion in the middle, which has a glass wall and houses the main open-plan living space, comprising a kitchen, dining and living room. To the side sits a snug and study, which is wrapped in Corten-steel, and also includes the entrance hall.



Facing the street is a thick wall of flint, which Mr Hudson describes as a “modern version of crinkle-crankle wall, because it sort of steps in and out”. This houses four bedrooms and a bathroom and creates its own kind of walled garden.

Inside, much of the living space is open-plan - Credit: Joakim Borén

Work started on the project in October 2019 and finished in April 2021, through the bulk of the pandemic. The build was completed by Fakenham-based Grocott & Murfit, who Mr Hudson says were “really brilliant”, managing the whole on-site project throughout the ups and downs of Covid.



Like many projects at the time, it was interrupted by site shut downs and supply chain issues, with difficulties getting access to materials like the project’s timber frame. In the end, though, he says Grocott & Murfit were able to source everything they needed: “They were very good at doing that and we were lucky with being able to build with the stuff we wanted to build with.”



Sustainability was always going to be important to the build – not just because the clients wanted to make their new home as energy efficient as possible, but also because it’s important to Hudson Architects, as a practice. In fact, the team has once again teamed up with Grocott & Murfit on Norfolk’s first modern earth building, which is currently being constructed at a site in Fakenham.

The property peeks out over the hedgerows, giving passers-by a glimpse rather than a full look at it - Credit: Joakim Borén

Luckily, Mr Hudson says the owners of Coast House were really interested in energy efficiency.



In the summer, the home is almost off-grid because it has its own energy supply, which is partly powered by solar panels on the flat roof and battery storage.

Mr Hudson says this “irons out the ups and downs of your electricity usage during the day,” and the home has been built with lots of other tech, too, including an air source heat pump, underfloor heating and a mechanical ventilation recovery system, which means that any air that gets expelled from the house reheats the air coming in.



“It’s also really, really well insulated,” Mr Hudson says. “We’ve really tried to reduce the heat energy. That’s what we want to be doing – you want to reduce your energy demands as much as possible and use as low energy sources as possible to heat it.”



Well thought-out glazing has also been used to help heat the house during the day – but not too much that it traps too much heat during the summer – and the installation of a sedum roof supports biodiversity, while creating dramatically high ceilings and light-filled living spaces.

The rust on the Corten steel provides a protective layer - Credit: Joakim Borén

“We’re pushing low energy houses as much as possible,” says Mr Hudson. “Not only in their operation – and obviously it’s becoming increasingly important, it’s always been important but even more so now – and we’re trying to use construction methods where we reduce what we call the embodied energy of the building – or the amount of energy you use, the carbon you use, to actually build the building.



“That’s why we’ve used a timber frame building and materials which we call low embodied energy. The flint is obviously not a manufactured product, it comes straight out of a flint quarry. We are interested, where we can, to reduce energy as far as possible.”



The reaction to Coast House has been overwhelmingly positive, Mr Hudson says. In 2021, it was named winner in the houses and housing category at the Design and Craftsmanship Awards and has also been shortlisted as House of the Year in the AJ Architecture Award. The winners will be announced next month.

Although modern, the building still echoes the local area, with its Norfolk red brick and flint knapped walls - Credit: Joakim Borén

But of course the real impact has been on the people closest to it. Hudson Architect’s private clients, for whom the property was built, have been “incredibly positive” about the home – and, Mr Hudson says, so have the locals.



“I think it’s a building that we were worried people might find a bit modern and too contemporary,” he says says. “But we’ve had an amazing amount of support and really lovely comments, totally unsolicited, from local people, which has been great.



“It’s always a bit controversial doing something quite modern in north Norfolk, so it’s really nice that we’ve found a way of doing something which doesn’t seem to upset people.”



For more information, visit hudsonarchitects.co.uk

