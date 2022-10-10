Live for less: 5 home items that can help you save on energy  

Promotion

As part of their Live for Less campaign, Aldiss have selected a range of appliances and homeware items that can help customers save on energy bills - Credit: Getty Images

With growing concerns around rising energy prices and the cost of living, many of us will be looking for ways to make our money go further this winter.

“There are a few simple changes you can make around the home to save on utility bills, from investing in more efficient appliances and batch cooking, to using warmer home furnishings,” says Tina Barkway, trading director at Aldiss furnishings store in Norfolk.

As part of their Live for Less campaign, Aldiss have specially selected a range of appliances and homeware items to help you keep heating bills down and reduce electricity consumption.

Below, Tina shares her top five picks that could make a difference to your energy costs this winter.

1. An air fryer for quick, efficient cooking

The Tower Vortex air fryer can cook your favourite meals faster and with less oil - Credit: Aldiss

Air fryers are the latest must-have, money-saving kitchen gadget, making comfort food more convenient and healthier. By using hot air instead of oil to cook food, they use less fat and are more energy efficient than conventional ovens, especially when cooking small portions. This can help you save on energy and reduce your heating bill.

“The versatile Tower Air Fryer from Aldiss ensures your food is cooked through with a crisp, golden finish,” says Tina. “It has different functions and a large capacity, cutting down on cooking time and helping you to spend less.

"Air fryers are not just for cooking chips; you can even bake a cake in them."

2. A soup maker for a quick and easy meal

The Tower Soup & Smoothie Maker from Aldiss can blend up to six portions of soup per jug, ideal for batch cooking - Credit: Aldiss

Who doesn’t love a comforting bowl of soup on a cold day? However, many soup recipes require various stages of chopping, blending and heating, which is not only time-consuming, but can also use up a lot of electricity.

If you’re looking to save on time and effort in the kitchen, a soup maker is ideal. “All you have to do is add your ingredients to the jug, blend and then heat – it couldn’t be easier,” says Tina. “You can also make multiple batches and use the handy flask for hassle-free lunches throughout the week.

"Fewer nights of cooking can also reduce your energy usage, helping you to save more money."

Many soup makers are also multi-purpose and can be used for smoothies, dips and sauces, making your investment go further.

3. Higher tog duvets for added warmth

The Soft & Cosy Fine Bedding duvet has extra microfibre layers for a sumptuous night's sleep - Credit: Aldiss

With the cold weather creeping in, it can be tempting to crank up the heating overnight to help stave off the chill. Yet, having the central heating on while you sleep can cause your body to overheat and lead to restless nights, as well as adding a significant amount to your energy bills.

“Switching to a higher duvet tog can provide the added warmth and comfort you need to sleep soundly in winter,” says Tina. “If you're prone to feeling the cold, I recommend a 13.5 tog duvet, such as the soft and cosy one from Fine Bedding Co, which will keep you snug throughout the night.”

4. Brushed cotton sheets

Belledorm brushed cotton bed sheets trap in heat for extra warmth - Credit: Aldiss

As well as investing in a thicker duvet, did you know that certain bedding materials can also provide extra warmth? Unlike other soft linens, brushed cotton has fluffy fibres which trap in the heat, helping to keep you snug while you sleep.

The Belledorm brushed cotton bed sheets offer luxurious softness and breathability, and are available in a range of stylish colours and sizes. These sheets are adaptable too, meaning they can be used year-round.

5. Throws and blankets for layering

Aldiss stock a wide range of fleece throws that provide much-needed cosiness for the colder months - Credit: Aldiss

Another simple and cost-effective way to add cosiness to your interiors is by layering. Snuggle up with a cosy throw to keep unwanted chills at bay. It will also make a stylish accent piece.

“Mix and match different patterns and textures for a relaxed, timeless look,” advises Tina. “At Aldiss, we offer extra-soft throws, including fleece and sherpa-lined styles, that are perfect for wrapping yourself in on cold evenings.”

Go to aldiss.com to browse the selection of homeware and kitchen appliances. You can also visit Aldiss stores in Norwich and Fakenham.