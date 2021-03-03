Get your garden ready for summer: how to create the perfect outdoor living space

Promotion

Published: 12:03 PM March 3, 2021

Long, hot days, warm evenings, and fun in the sun with friends and family – it seems we’re all craving that summer feeling.

And what better way to prepare for the good times than turning your garden into the ultimate outdoor living space?

Victoria Jackson, Furniture Buying Director at Aldiss in Norwich and Fakenham, shares how you can create your own slice of paradise in your back garden.

Aruba four-seater round dining set. - Credit: Aldiss

How can I build an outdoor area?

Victoria says that you should consider how big your garden is, and what you can fit in it. Ask yourself what you want to do in the garden – entertain, relax, or dine alfresco.

“Bistro sets (typically two chairs and a small table) are ideal for small balconies or modest gardens and the perfect place to enjoy your coffee in the morning,” says Victoria.

“Small dining sets may suit gardens with slightly more space if you plan to eat outside on warm days or evenings.”

“Spacious gardens can afford to feature large dining sets for entertaining guests, and can, if desired, include a lounge set as well, which takes the form of an outdoor sofa.”

Furnishing your garden is the first step – to transform it into an outdoor living space, accessories are key.

“Choose a parasol that matches your lounge or dining set to protect you on hot days, and purchase a BBQ for the ultimate alfresco dining experience,” recommends Victoria.

“Outdoor rugs, scatter cushions, and dining essentials, such as plastic plates, will help you to inject personality into your outside area. String outdoor fairy lights along your fences or walls, or place lanterns around your garden for the finishing touches."





Is now a good time to buy garden furniture?

Victoria recommends purchasing garden furniture and accessories sooner rather than later to beat the rush.

“Covid-19 has had an impact on international trade, which may result in a shortage of garden furniture stock,” she explains.

“We’ve seen more people making home improvements and appreciating their gardens since the start of the pandemic, so there is also an increase in demand.”

Skylar five-piece lounge set. - Credit: Aldiss

Where can I buy garden furniture and accessories?

Aldiss offer an extensive selection of outdoor dining sets, bistro sets, garden sofas or lounge sets, and garden accessories.

“A stand-out collection is the Aruba range, which includes bistro sets, four-seater and six-seater dining sets and garden sofa corner groups with adjustable tables. The style of the products match, so you can feature a dining set on your patio, and coordinate this with a beautiful outdoor corner sofa further down your garden, for instance,” says Victoria.

They also sell fully recyclable garden furniture (the Samoa range) which is produced in partnership with the Eden Project. And their Dura Ocean bistro set and Panama chairs are produced using 3kg of recycled sea nets taken from our oceans. You can also choose from deck chairs, sun loungers and a range of accessories, like outdoor cushions, parasols, furniture covers and outdoor tableware.





How much should I spend on outdoor furniture?

It’s not really about how much you should spend, but whether you are getting value for money, says Victoria.

“If you’re planning to use your garden furniture heavily this spring/summer, and in the future, its durability and how it weathers the colder months is crucial,” Victoria explains.

Aldiss’ garden furniture can be left outside all year round without the risk of rust or damage. You don’t need to buy a cover, but it is recommended to keep debris from collecting.

“Our garden furniture comes with up to seven years’ warranty and is made using high-quality PE (Polyethylene Resin) rattan or aluminium, which is incredibly durable. Rattan furniture is particularly popular at the moment and provides a natural look,” says Victoria.

“Several cushions for our outdoor chairs and sofas come with unzippable covers that are machine washable, so you can maintain that ‘good as new' look year after year.”





Aldiss is one of the leading Norfolk suppliers of a number of top brands, offering furniture, flooring, and home furnishings.

Visit www.aldiss.com/garden-furniture for more information. Contact them at enquiries@aldiss.com.

Norwich

W J Aldiss, Hall Road Retail Park, NR4 6DH

Call them on 01603 272100

Fakenham

W J Aldiss, Oxborough Lane, NR21 8AF

Call them on 01328 862381