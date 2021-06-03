Buy now or later? How stamp duty changes affect homes for sale
- Credit: The Modern House
What a difference a few months make. The end of the stamp duty holiday is looming meaning amounts payable change on homes for sale in Norfolk.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak introduced the tax break on property completions last July and the first deadline for the holiday ending is June 30, 2021.
However, amounts don't fully revert to the pre-July 2020 levels until October 1.
It also depends what kind of property you are buying, with rates varying depending on whether you're buying a property as a second home or a buy to let investment.
Here's the difference buying now or later can make to the sale price of these houses, if you are buying them as your main home:
Narborough Hall; for sale for £4.5m:
An eight bedroom historic mansion in the River Nar valley and situated in 79 acres.
Before June 30, stamp duty is: £438,750
July 1-September 30: £451, 250 - so £12,500 more to pay
After October 1: £453,750 - so an extra £2,500
199, Newmarket Road, Norwich; for sale for £950,000.
This family home was built in about 1923 and has five bedrooms and three bedrooms.
Before June 30, stamp duty is: £23,750
July 1-September 30: £36,250 so £12,500 more
After October 1: £38,750 so £2,500 more
Oak Drive, Swaffham; for sale for £400,000.
This four bedroom detached bungalow is situated in a sought-after cul-de-sac location.
Before June 30: No stamp duty payable
July 1-September 30: £7,500 so £7,500 more
After October 1: £10,000 so £2,500 more
High Mill Road, Great Yarmouth; for sale for £100,000.
This end terrace property has been converted into two self-contained one bedroom apartments.
Before June 30: No stamp duty payable
July 1-September 30: No change
After October 1: Still no change