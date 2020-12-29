Gallery
See inside this restored town house in Norwich for sale for £595,000
A four-bedroom town house situated on a main route into Norwich has come up for sale at a guide price of £595,000.
The property, which was built in 1834 and is Grade II listed, is situated in Bracondale and described by selling agents Sowerbys as "beautifully restored". It includes a modern fitted kitchen, contemporary bathrooms and a number of distinctive period features, including high ceilings and impressive triple bay windows at the front.
Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom and drawing room on the ground floor, which features triple-bay Georgian sash windows and a marble feature fireplace.
There is a further inglenook fireplace in the dining room, which also includes high ceilings with exposed beams, sash windows and a glazed door leading out into a south-facing garden at the rear.
An attractive arched recess leads into the kitchen, which features a pamment tiled floor and has been fitted with a good range of modern base and wall units, as well as a Baumatic steel oven with matching hob.
There is also space and plumbing for a washing machine and a sash window which offers lovely views over the garden.
There are three bedrooms on the first floor, including the master with original fireplace and luxury en suite, plus a family bathroom featuring a panelled bath.
A second landing leads to the fourth and final bedroom situated on the top floor.
Outside, there is an easy-to-maintain shingled garden to the front, set behind a pretty wrought-iron fence.
The rear garden has an attractive split-level courtyard, featuring a sunken area with recessed seating and an upper terrace, which both create a secluded, private feel. There is also a timber garden shed and outside lighting.
