See inside this restored town house in Norwich for sale for £595,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:08 PM December 29, 2020   
Two attached townhouses with sash windows on main ring road into Norwich city centre

A four-bedroom town house has come up for sale in Bracondale, Norwich, at a guide price of £595,000. - Credit: Sowerbys

A four-bedroom town house situated on a main route into Norwich has come up for sale at a guide price of £595,000.

Georgian style sitting room with high ceilings and a chandelier plus pink drapes in a three bay window

The drawing room features a stunning triple bay window. - Credit: Sowerbys

The property, which was built in 1834 and is Grade II listed, is situated in Bracondale and described by selling agents Sowerbys as "beautifully restored". It includes a modern fitted kitchen, contemporary bathrooms and a number of distinctive period features, including high ceilings and impressive triple bay windows at the front.

Double bed in large bedroom with exposed beam across the ceiling

Another of the four bedrooms at this four-bed house in Bracondale, Norwich - Credit: Sowerbys

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom and drawing room on the ground floor, which features triple-bay Georgian sash windows and a marble feature fireplace.

There is a further inglenook fireplace in the dining room, which also includes high ceilings with exposed beams, sash windows and a glazed door leading out into a south-facing garden at the rear.

Country kitchen style table chairs on terracotta floor tiling

The dining room also features a large inglenook fireplace and semi open-plan access to the kitchen. - Credit: Sowerbys

An attractive arched recess leads into the kitchen, which features a pamment tiled floor and has been fitted with a good range of modern base and wall units, as well as a Baumatic steel oven with matching hob.

There is also space and plumbing for a washing machine and a sash window which offers lovely views over the garden.

Cream coloured kitchen with base and wall units and a window overlooking the garden

The kitchen is modern with base and wall cabinets and space and plumbing for a washing machine. - Credit: Sowerbys

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, including the master with original fireplace and luxury en suite, plus a family bathroom featuring a panelled bath. 

A second landing leads to the fourth and final bedroom situated on the top floor.

Classic Georgian bedroom with double bed and triple bay window

The bedrooms also feature high ceilings and those at the front of the property also benefit from triple bay windows. - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside, there is an easy-to-maintain shingled garden to the front, set behind a pretty wrought-iron fence.

The rear garden has an attractive split-level courtyard, featuring a sunken area with recessed seating and an upper terrace, which both create a secluded, private feel. There is also a timber garden shed and outside lighting.

Sunken seating area in outdoor patio area

The split-level rear garden features a recessed seating area perfect for al fresco entertaining. - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS
Bracondale, Norwich
Guide price: £595,000
Sowerbys, 01603 950215, www.sowerbys.com

