First homes available to reserve at new Bungay development

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:35 PM March 3, 2022
CGI of a property at St John's Park, Bungay, which has been developed by Cripps Developments Ltd

The first new homes at St John's Park, Bungay, are now available to reserve - Credit: William H Brown

A development of 150 new homes has launched in Bungay, with a variety of houses and bungalows now ready to reserve.

St John's Park is a collection of two, three and four-bedroom bungalows along with four-bedroom houses and has been completed by Cripps Developments Ltd.

All homes are designed to a high-specification, with ample living space for working from home and energy efficient lighting.

CGI of a bungalow with garage at St John's Park, Bungay, which has launched properties to reserve

St John's Park will offer a mix of bungalows and two, three and four-bedroom homes - Credit: William H Brown

St John’s Park, which is being marketed by William H Brown's branch in Bungay, is one of the largest new homes developments to be built in the local area, and is expected to open up a host of new housing choices and investment for residents of the town.

“These homes are ideal for anyone looking to escape to the countryside, but with a wealth of amenities on their doorstep,” says Andrew Stone, regional land and new homes director at William H Brown.

Modern fitted Shaker-style kitchen in a new build home by Cripps Developments Ltd

A kitchen inside a previous property by Cripps Developments Ltd - Credit: Cripps Developments Ltd

“We are thrilled to be working with Cripps Developments Ltd again with whom we have a great relationship and we are proud to be delivering these homes to families who need more living space. The homes, named after trees, coincide with the beauty of the Suffolk countryside, with plenty of walks around the development. 

“St John’s Park is one of the largest collections of new homes to be built in the area for a number of years, so we expect to see a lot of interest from buyers and urge anyone interested to book a virtual viewing now.”

Living space with patio doors in an earlier new-build home by Cripps Developments Ltd

A living space in an earlier home by Cripps Developments Ltd - Credit: Cripps Developments Ltd

The site is well-placed to the Norfolk-Suffolk border and is surrounded by plenty of countryside walks, like the Bath Hills and Carlton Marshes, which offer peaceful escape. Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft are both just a 35-minute drive away and Norwich can be reached in around half an hour. 

St John’s Park is also well-served by ample road links, including the A143, leading to Great Yarmouth, and the A140 which connects the town to Ipswich and Norwich.

For more information, contact William H Brown’s Bungay branch on 01986 894608 or email bungay@williamhbrown.co.uk.

