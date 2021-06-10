Summer sale: Bag a home for less in property price drop
- Credit: Archant
It might be a seller's market but there are still homes across Norfolk for sale at a reduced price.
Take a look at these savings:
Hill House, St Olaves: £2.3m from £2.5m - a £200,000 saving
This impressive Edwardian house built in 1904 comes with a helicopter landing pad and an indoor swimming pool complex. It sits in 3.86 acres.
The house was extended in 2008 to create the pool area with an informal sitting/dining area as well as a
sauna and shower room. Six bedrooms are over two floors with the main having a dressing room and bathroom. Above the swimming pool complex is a media/ family room that leads to a balcony which overlooks the grounds.
The house, with views across the Waveney valley, offers 7,440 sq ft of living accommodation and also has a private mooring plot.
Station Road, Pulham Market; £400,000 from £475,000, a £75,000 saving.
This former Victorian railway station is owned by enthusiast Brian Read, who has lived in the renovated house since 1985.
Inside is an entrance hall, a sitting room, platform hall, shower room, study, breakfast room, kitchen, pantry, utility room, cloakroom and four bedrooms.
Outside is a large parking area, an area of original platform, a shed and workshop.
Bridewell Street, Wymondham; for sale for offers in excess of £185,000 from £210,000, a saving of £25,000.
This Grade II listed home over three floors has two bedrooms, a lounge and kitchen/diner and an enclosed courtyard garden. It has exposed brickwork, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and feature beams. It also comes with no onward chain.
Burgh Road, Gorleston; for sale for £235,000 from £240,000 - a saving of £5,000
A three bedroom family home with a kitchen/dining space, cosy lounge living space as well as its well maintained sweeping laid to lawn rear garden.